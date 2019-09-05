BioIQ Names Addison Giannini Senior Vice President, Payor Solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare engagement and gap closure company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system is pleased to announce Addison Giannini has been appointed to the position of senior vice president of Payor Solutions.

BioIQ's client-facing Payor Solutions team focuses on bringing innovative, member-friendly care solutions and best practices to the company's clients. In his new role, Giannini will be responsible for helping some of the nation's largest health plans improve their quality strategy. Additionally, using the latest science-based research, he will help clients create more personalized outreach to their commercial, Medicaid and Medicare members by deploying innovative care delivery solutions.

Giannini brings considerable experience with him to the position, including serving as operations manager for Cigna-Healthspring's southeast region, where he was responsible for value-based contracting, quality improvement and risk adjustment for their Medicare Advantage population. He joined BioIQ in 2016.

"Addison is recognized by those who have worked with him as a leader who is passionate about public health and re-inventing healthcare delivery to make it easier, more scalable and more cost-effective," said Andrew Reeves, COO of BioIQ. "We look forward to the many ways he will help our clients achieve their population health improvement initiatives for their members."

Giannini is a graduate of The University of Alabama, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Business Administration. He received a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University.

"The need to better connect with members and patients is critical, and more difficult today than ever before," said Giannini. "I believe that BioIQ is uniquely positioned to help our health plan customers overcome the challenges of provider access and connect people to care in innovative ways that bring better health to members and success to our clients."

