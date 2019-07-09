BioIQ Names Deborah Dean Technology Advisor

ATLANTA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare engagement and gap closure company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system, announced today that Deborah Dean was named Technology Advisor and appointed to the company's Technology Advisory Board.

Dean, a seasoned executive, will work collaboratively with BioIQ teams to continue to develop and innovate on the company's technology roadmap, integrating with corporate and business development, as well as overall business strategy. Additionally, she will lead the development and execution of technological innovations and strategies that will help the organization reduce gaps in care while providing the insights customers need to maximize the value of their health engagement programs.

"Our goal is to simplify the path to better health and outcomes for people in their homes, workplaces or retail locations," said Justin Bellante, CEO of BioIQ. "In today's marketplace, you can't do that without an exceptional technology platform and vision for the future. Debbie's industry experience as an executive and vast knowledge of how to make tech work for people will help us ensure we fully connect and engage with our clients and their members."

With more than 25 years in the industry, Dean's experience includes some of the nation's leading healthcare organizations. Most recently, she served as executive vice president of MiMedx and as president and chief operating officer of HolaDoctor, a leading Hispanic health digital site. Additional experience includes CTO at Matria Healthcare, where she was awarded CIO of the Year by the Georgia CIO Leadership Association (GCLA).

Dean earned a bachelor's degree in health services administration from Arkansas State University. She lives in Atlanta and is on the board of Special Olympics Georgia.

"One of the most rewarding parts of a CIO's job is when we can use technology to improve the lives of people while we strengthen and expand the innovations offered by our organization," said Dean. "I'm delighted to use my background in technology and information systems to help BioIQ close gaps in care, and people to better navigate today's complex and rapidly evolving healthcare system."

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and gap closure company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omni-channel engagement strategies and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to make better decisions that lead to healthier outcomes. BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit https://www.bioiq.com/.

