BioIQ Names Noted Physician Richard Popiel, MD, MBA as Senior Advisor

ATLANTA, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare technology, engagement and gap closure company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system, announced today that Richard Popiel, MD, MBA is joining the company as senior advisor.

With more than 30 years of experience as a physician and industry executive, Popiel will bring important insights and guidance in his position as BioIQ continues its expansion and growth among employers and health plans.

"Our company continually strives to ensure we have the best strategies and ways to commercialize new solutions and partnerships for our clients," said Justin Bellante, CEO of BioIQ. "Dr. Popiel brings with him extensive real-world perspectives and insights that will help us to hone in on the needs of our clients and create the best possible solutions for their populations."

Popiel currently serves as co-founder and managing partner of Xploration Health, LLC, a firm that assists individuals and organizations in navigating the healthcare system. He also currently serves as a senior advisor to McKinsey and Company. Past senior leadership experience includes serving as executive vice president and corporate chief medical officer at Cambia Health Solutions, president and chief operating officer for Horizon Healthcare Innovations, vice president and chief medical officer at Horizon BCBS New Jersey, and as vice president and senior medical director for The Permanente Company, a subsidiary of Kaiser Permanente.

Board-certified in internal medicine, Popiel earned a bachelor's degree in biology and his medical degree from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He also holds a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and health testing gap closure company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the U.S. healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omni-channel personalized engagement strategies and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to get testing and care that leads to healthier outcomes.

With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit https://www.bioiq.com/.

