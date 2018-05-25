BioIQ Responds to TML MultiState Intergovernmental Employee Benefits Pool Email Incident

BioIQ discovered this error on April 24, 2018 and took immediate steps to correct the issue. To ensure that this does not happen again, BioIQ has updated its email workflow to include a quality assurance review of emails prior to deployment.

Due to the very limited data and nature of the data disclosed, BioIQ believes that no harm is likely to occur to affected TML MultiState Intergovernmental Employee Benefits Pool members. No additional action is required by members to protect themselves. All of the impacted members have been notified by email.

For questions about this event, please reach out to the TML MultiState Intergovernmental Employee Benefits Pool Customer Care Team at (800) 348-7879.

