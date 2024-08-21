BioIVT Acquires ZenBio Inc.: Supporting Advancements in Drug Discovery and Cosmetics

Combined expertise in primary cell and exosome isolation, skin products and services will advance global research

BALTIMORE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, has acquired ZenBio Inc., a distinguished industry leader in advanced cell products and services. Together, BioIVT and ZenBio will offer an expanded portfolio of skin-based expertise, primary cell and exosome isolation, as well as blood products for pharmaceutical and cosmetics companies. Financial details were not disclosed.

"Biospecimens and services like primary cell isolation are crucial for developing new pharmaceuticals," said Richard Haigh, CEO of BioIVT. "ZenBio's trusted reputation, combined with BioIVT's extensive portfolio and scalability, will allow us to deliver even more quality products and services to scientists and researchers around the world."

Based in Durham, North Carolina, ZenBio is a highly regarded science-focused company specializing in biospecimens and related services with scientific expertise and flexibility to meet researchers' needs. Both BioIVT and ZenBio share a vision of providing top-quality biospecimens and biotechnology services to support scientific discovery and innovation.

"Our collaboration with BioIVT has always been driven by a shared commitment to advancing scientific research, and we're excited to take this partnership to the next level," said Peter Pieraccini, President of ZenBio.

This news, coupled with the successful integration of XenoTech, marks a substantial expansion of BioIVT's services portfolio, extending the company into new toxicity markets. Additionally, its consulting team has been further strengthened by adding expertise related to primary cells and exosome science.

"This acquisition is critical as it will allow us to more deeply support research with an expanded array of tools, which improves the safety profiles of new pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals," said Christopher Black, Senior Vice President, ADME-Tox, at BioIVT. "As leaders in our field, adding the ZenBio team enhances our already impressive portfolio, providing researchers with more options and accelerating the time to market for new pharmaceuticals."

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids.

