BioIVT Appoints Dr. Judith Dunn and Dr. Auro Nair to its Board of Directors

WESTBURY, N.Y., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced the appointment of Dr. Judith Dunn and Dr. Auro Nair to its Board of Directors.

"Judy's wealth of experience across the drug discovery to clinical spectrum with both large pharma and biotech companies will help us further deepen our value proposition and connections with customers," said Dr. Richard Haigh, CEO of BioIVT. "Auro's significant general management experiences and deep knowledge in preclinical research will provide insights that are critical for our company's growth. I believe that their combined expertise will be invaluable in continuing our mission of enabling smarter science and accelerating medical breakthroughs."

"We are thrilled to welcome Judy and Auro to the Board of Directors," said Piyush Shukla, Partner at Linden Capital Partners. "Their vast experiences and fresh perspectives should be instrumental in guiding our company to new heights."

"BioIVT has a proven track record of delivering high-quality products and services to its customers and exhibits a deep commitment to advancing scientific discovery. I am thrilled to join the Board and contribute to the company's continued growth and success," said Judy Dunn.

"I'm impressed by the management team's vision for BioIVT and am highly committed to their mission of supporting life-saving research. I look forward to working alongside such a talented team and leveraging my experiences to drive the company forward," said Auro Nair.

About Dr. Judith Dunn

Dr. Dunn brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience. She is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at Atlas Venture, where she focuses on new company formation in neuroscience and serves on the boards of Eliem Therapeutics and Evolution Research Group. Previously, she was the Head of Research and Development at Fulcrum Therapeutics, Global Head of Clinical Development at Roche and held leadership roles in Neuroscience at Sepracor and both the commercial and research divisions of Pfizer. Dr. Dunn also helped establish the Empire Discovery Institute, an academic drug discovery accelerator in upstate New York.

About Dr. Auro Nair

Dr. Nair brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in biopharma, life sciences and biomedical research. He currently serves on the board of the Institute for Protein Innovation. Most recently, he was a partner at Digitalis Ventures leading their efforts in company creation and platform building in the life sciences space. Prior to that, he was the Executive Vice President of The Jackson Laboratory and President of JAX® Mice, Clinical and Research Services. Before that, he was Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Caliper Life Sciences. Earlier in his career, Dr. Nair held various scientific and operational management roles at GlaxoSmithKline's FDA-approved site in Singapore.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our diversified and loyal customer base, scaled and consistent sourcing, and breadth of our offering, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm by total buyout capital raised. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 45 healthcare companies encompassing over 350 total transactions. The firm currently has approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management. For more information, please visit www.linden.com.

Media Contact: Alex Connelly, PAN, 401-486-7437, [email protected]

