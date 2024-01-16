BioIVT Fuels Future Cell and Gene Therapy Breakthroughs at Advanced Therapies Week

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, will exhibit its latest Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) innovations at Advanced Therapies Week, taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from January 16-19. Company experts will be at booth 207 to discuss how BioIVT's high-quality, flexible solutions, including its human and animal derived cellular starting materials and ancillary products, are designed to support CGT pipelines from discovery to clinical development.

At the event, BioIVT will also unveil the company's latest prints in its "Art of Cell & Gene Therapy" series, a collection of timeless masterpieces reimagined by BioIVT, taking iconic works from legendary painters, and weaving them together with biologic imagery. In the booth, the company will feature the new art, offer themed giveaways, and host a sweepstakes, in which attendees can enter to win a framed art piece from the series. 

"Milestone FDA approvals last month capped off what was a monumental year for cell and gene therapies. As we enter 2024 with increasing momentum, CGT is poised to demonstrate continued promise in heralding groundbreaking treatments. However, researchers will need the most advanced tools and resources to address manufacturing issues effectively and accelerate clinical development timelines," said Dr. Parijat Jain, Vice President, CGT at BioIVT. "We are excited to congregate with our industry colleagues at Advanced Therapies Week to showcase how we can not only assist pharmaceutical companies in sustaining progress in CGT, but also propel CGT into an artform. This would be achieved, through our modern, scalable product portfolio and extensive, global network of characterized and recallable donors, and donor diversity."

Why BioIVT

Donor Difference

BioIVT operates a global network comprised of 11 donor centers and 425 clinical sites, which allow it to provide reliable access to a large pool of recallable, highly characterized, normal and disease state donors. The network's broad geographical reach ensures that the company has a wide variety of donors and can collect, process, and deliver materials quickly, thus preserving their biological functions. By maintaining a demographically diverse donor base, BioIVT can also assure researchers that their study results will be valid in a real-world situation.

BioIVT leverages regional donor centers and a global donor management system to maintain product continuity, provide comprehensive quality assurance/quality control and flexibility in its supply chain, and mitigate potential risks to R&D activities. This approach also allows it to adapt to meet researchers' evolving needs.

End to End Product Portfolio

BioIVT provides both research use only (RUO) and good manufacturing practice (GMP) products, so it can support new therapies from discovery through clinical development to commercialization. This approach provides consistency, ensures research integrity, and removes the need to qualify additional providers late in the production cycle, which wastes time, money, and other resources. BioIVT also provides disease state leukopaks and immune cell subsets, while offering extensive customization options so researchers can ensure every product they order is fit for their purpose.

BioIVT's immune cell product portfolio includes human and animal peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), CD34+ stem cells and cell subsets, and human AB serum, and mobilized and non-mobilized leukopaks. Further details can be found here.

Additional information about this conference and BioIVT's attendance can be found here: https://info.bioivt.com/atw-2024

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

