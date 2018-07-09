BioIVT Launches Dissociated Tumor Cell (DTC) Product Line to Advance Oncology Research

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a leading provider of research models and services for drug development, today announced the addition of a dissociated tumor cell (DTC) product line to its immunology portfolio.

"DTCs are patient-derived primary tumor cells isolated from fresh tumor tissue using only mechanical and enzymatic dissociation. As a result of this minimal manipulation, DTCs most closely resemble the tumor and are extremely valuable tools for oncology research," said BioIVT Sr. Director, Biological Operations Wini Luty, MS. "Since BioIVT acquired Asterand Bioscience™ in August 2017, we have gained greater access to disease-state tissue. As a result, we are now able to provide more tissue product derivatives, such as DTCs, to meet our clients' specific research needs."

Researchers can use patient-derived DTCs to determine how specific cohorts of cancer cells will react to different drug therapies. DTCs provide the closest representation of the clinical scenario. While no two patients' tumors are identical, there is a greater likelihood of a therapy being effective if it has been previously tested on DTCs from patients with similar donor demographics and health issues. In this way, DTCs can help to advance personalized medicine.

DTCs can also be incorporated into 3D micro-tumor arrays to provide highly efficient, high-throughput drug screening and chemosensitivity testing.

BioIVT is initially providing DTC lots from kidney, ovarian, liver, breast, colon, and lung tumors. Clients can also request matched sets of DTCs with peripheral blood mononuclear cells, normal tumor-adjacent tissue or tumor tissue.

As offering high-quality products is a BioIVT top priority, a pathologist reviews each tumor sample at collection to confirm that it is the correct tissue and organ site and that the diagnosis matches the clinical data.

BioIVT quality control processes also ensure that all the cell lots are sterile and pathogen-free. In addition, a small portion of cells from each lot are thawed and grown to confluency in cell culture to ensure that they are viable and will grow as expected by the client. All such information is detailed on the Certificate of Analysis accompanying the cell lot.

About BioIVT

BioIVT, formerly BioreclamationIVT, is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. Our PHASEZERO® Research Services team works collaboratively with clients to provide target and biomarker validation, phenotypic assays to characterize novel therapeutics, clinical assay development and in vitro hepatic modeling solutions. And as the premier supplier of ADME-toxicology model systems, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly-discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

