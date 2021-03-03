BioIVT Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs) Selected for New Promega Antibody-dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) Bioassay

Bioassay uses PBMCs to mimic in vivo conditions and measure ADCC of antibodies during drug development and characterization Tweet this

The PBMC ADCC Bioassay is the first kit to offer ADCC-qualified PBMCs alongside Promega technologies. It incorporates a simple add-mix-read format and sensitive luminescent readout, yielding a robust assay window. There are a variety of assay formats, providing ADCC-qualified PBMC effector cells and a choice of popular target cells expressing a HiBiT fusion protein. Upon target-cell killing, a bright luminescent signal is generated.

"BioIVT was uniquely positioned to support this assay development. Promega staff pre-screened and evaluated many of our recallable donors to identify those that were most reactive in their assay. Consequently, Promega was able to enhance its kit and ensure that its customers receive optimal responses for their immuno-oncology research. We look forward to continuing to partner with Promega to develop additional bioassays using human primary cells," Mr. Findlater added.

BioIVT operates seven donor centers, under FDA or HTA approval as appropriate, allowing it to supply fresh biospecimens to customers throughout the US, UK, and Europe. The company processes more than 40,000 donations annually from diverse donor cohorts and has access to more than 400 recallable donors, providing a rich inventory of PBMCs. All its biospecimens receive viral screening to guarantee product safety and are delivered with detailed socio-demographic and clinical data.

BioIVT's donor centers all work under strict institutional review board approved protocols to ensure patient safety and high product quality. They are also strategically located so that they can provide same-day fresh materials to global biotechnology hubs.

With extensive immune cell isolation expertise, BioIVT provides customers with purified PBMCs, immune cell subsets, and CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells to meet their research needs. It also provides high-definition human leukocyte antigen typing for immune cell products. In addition, BioIVT can produce custom orders to fast-track customers' research and development programs.

Additional information is available about the Promega PBMC ADCC Bioassay at www.promega.com/PBMC_ADCC and BioIVT's PBMC portfolio at https://bioivt.com/cell-products/pbmcs.

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

