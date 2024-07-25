BioIVT to Highlight its Integral Role in Drug and Diagnostic Discovery and Development in addition to Neuroscience Research at Premier Life Science Events

Next week BioIVT will attend the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) annual meeting and the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

WESTBURY, N.Y., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced it will attend two leading industry conferences focused on research and developments for both general and neurodegenerative disease diagnostics and treatments. From July 28 - August 1, one group of BioIVT's experts will attend ADLM 2024 in Chicago, and another team will simultaneously attend AAIC 2024 in Philadelphia.

BioIVT will have a booth at each event where the company will detail how BioIVT fuels innovative research for a comprehensive range of diseases. At ADLM, BioIVT will focus on support for diagnostic lab medicine, including clinically collected biospecimens across a broad range of disease indications, normal human and animal biofluids such as whole blood plasma and serum from any commercially available animal strain, as well as donor center quality control matrices from its KEYSTONE facility.

At AAIC, BioIVT will focus on support for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), by providing high-quality biospecimens and research services to the life science industry. Launched in 2023, BioIVT's Center for NeuroExcellence gives researchers across the world near-immediate access to neuro-related disease samples to help facilitate breakthroughs in genetics, drug discovery, biomarker research, and molecular diagnostics. The company is the largest private global source of longitudinally collected human cerebrospinal fluid from living normal control as well as diseased populations.

"BioIVT's extensive portfolio of high-quality and readily available clinical samples can be collected to meet specific research needs for all disciplines, including neuroscience," said Courtney Noah, Ph.D., Vice President of Scientific Affairs at BioIVT. "At ADLM and AAIC, we look forward to convening with and learning from some of the top minds in the diagnostic lab medicine and neuroscience research communities, and sharing more about our solutions that are elevating science and driving drug and diagnostic development."

With a global network comprised of 11 donor centers and 425 clinical sites, BioIVT is the worldwide leader of biological products to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic researchers. The company is committed to providing the highest quality human and animal biological matrices and processing services, as well as excellent customer support.

You can find the BioIVT team at booth #1005 at ADLM and booth #922A at AAIC.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

