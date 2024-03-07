BioIVT to Showcase Leading Products for Toxicological Studies at the SOT ToxExpo 2024

WESTBURY, N.Y., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced its presence and scientific contributions at the 2024 Society of Toxicology (SOT) 63rd Annual Meeting and ToxExpo. This year's conference will be held March 10th-14th in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Our goal at BioIVT is to be our customers' best partner, whether that's providing the biospecimens, cells, and cellular models they need for their internal studies or implementing their sponsored research programs at our facilities," said Dr. Christopher Black, BioIVT Senior Vice President ADME-Tox. "The BioIVT team attending SOT includes experts from across our product portfolios. We look forward to meeting with research colleagues and learning how we can support their programs," he added.

As part of its presence at the conference, BioIVT invites attendees to the following scientific sessions:

Carboxylesterases in Drug Metabolism: Challenges and Opportunities: BioIVT's Brian Ogilvie , PhD, VP of Scientific Consulting will discuss best practices for in vitro ADME studies with carboxylesterases (CES). His presentation will examine factors affecting the biotransformation and efficacy of drugs and prodrugs that are metabolized by CES, CES-mediated clinical drug-drug interactions (DDI), and the relevant regulatory guidance. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 th from 1:30-2:30pm MT in room 155 E.

"I'm looking forward to discussions with industry colleagues during the conference. At our session on March 12th, at 1:30 pm, I'll outline challenges and opportunities with metabolism by carboxylesterases, important drug-metabolizing enzymes," said Dr. Brian Ogilvie, VP of Scientific Consulting, BioIVT. "I'll provide a high-level overview of in vitro DDI and ADME studies required for CES drug development with a focus on study design and data interpretation, as well as red flags to look for in in vitro DDI study reports," he added.

Heading to SOT? Visit BioIVT on the show floor at booth #1509 or schedule a time to connect with us and learn more: https://bioivt.com/about/events?entry=SOT+ToxExpo+2024

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BioIVT Contact: Charlie Chungu, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected]

Media Contact: Alex Connelly, PAN Communications, 401-486-7437, [email protected]

