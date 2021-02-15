BioIVT Unveils COVID-19 Panel to Accelerate Vaccine-generated Immune Response Research

BioIVT's helping to maximize clinical data collected & increase knowledge of vaccine efficacy in different populations. Tweet this

"Building on that experience, BioIVT is introducing this longitudinal collection to support clients investigating immune responses to the COVID-19 vaccines," said Cathie G. Miller, PhD, Senior Director of Marketing, Personalized Medicine at BioIVT. "As the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, BioIVT is helping to maximize the clinical data collected and increase scientific knowledge of vaccine efficacy in different donor populations. We already have donors enrolled and initial samples processed, and we will continue to expand this inventory."

BioIVT's COVID-19 Vaccination Panel features samples collected from donors at three times: pre-COVID-19 vaccination; more than 14 days after the first vaccine administration (but before the second); and more than 14 days after the second vaccine administration.

While serum and isolated PBMCs will be the main biospecimens processed, additional biospecimens from confirmed COVID-19 vaccinated donors will also be available to meet specific client needs.

Dr. Miller will discuss BioIVT's COVID-19-related capabilities further at the Molecular Medicine Tri-Con Virtual Conference & Expo on Wednesday, February 17. Her session, entitled "Rising to the COVID-19 Challenge: A case study of rapid implementation of COVID-19 sample collections," will begin at 4:20 pm EST. Additional information about the conference is available at https://www.triconference.com.

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

