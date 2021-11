BioKangtai's adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine obtained EUA in Indonesia

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by Indonesian National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM), BPOM grants the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S[recombinant])/KconecaVac manufactured by Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. It is understood that this is China's second adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use overseas.

BPOM source: https://cekbpom.pom.go.id//home/produk/ia50q76n48d7ou9ibfgcn3rik7/all/row/10/page/1/order/4/DESC/search/0/EUA

SOURCE Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co.,Ltd.