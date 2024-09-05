Biola University Film Studio, Made Possible by In-N-Out Founding Family, Set to Break Ground

LA MIRADA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biola University will break ground on a state-of-the-art 45,463 square-foot studio facility on Friday, Sept. 6. Made possible by the generous support of Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, owner and president of In-N-Out Burger®, the new Snyder School of Cinema & Media Arts building will rival some of the best educational facilities in the nation for media training.

"Adding to our existing production facilities, this new state-of-the-art studio center provides our growing student body with cutting-edge tools and spaces, supporting the full production workflow for film, television, digital media and game design," said Tom Halleen, television industry veteran and founding dean of the Snyder School of Cinema & Media Arts.

The new facility will boast a 3,000-square-foot soundstage, 285-seat theater, collaborative editing spaces, specialized classrooms and other features.

"This groundbreaking ceremony is more than just the first step of a new building — it's the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Snyder School of Cinema & Media Arts. Thanks to the incredible generosity of many individuals and families, this studio facility will enhance our commitment to shaping the next generation of media storytellers by promoting excellence in both craft and character," said Halleen.

To commemorate the groundbreaking of the building, a program including Halleen and Snyder-Ellingson will occur before turning the soil of the construction site to "break ground" alongside Biola president Barry H. Corey, Biola film students and others.

In May 2023, Biola renamed its film school to the Snyder School of Cinema & Media Arts in honor of Esther L. Snyder, the co-founder of popular restaurant chain, In-N-Out Burger. The Snyder family gave Biola the largest financial gift in the university's 116-year history, not only contributing funds to the studio facility, but also toward an In-N-Out Scholars Fund.

Biola's Snyder School of Cinema and Media Arts supports a "four screen" media program, equipping and educating students to be effective storytellers and leaders on the film screen, television screen, computer screen and a personal device screen. The school has been recognized as one of the top film schools by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap. The Snyder school emphasizes the importance of creating excellence in both craft and character.

View Snyder School of Cinema and Media Arts building renderings .

Press passes are available. Contact Sarah Dougher at (310) 753-1193 or [email protected] to attend or schedule interviews.

SOURCE Biola University