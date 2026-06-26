BioLab Holdings Achieves AATB Accreditation

Milestone reflects commitment to quality, safety, and operational excellence while supporting future growth

PHOENIX, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings announced its two subsidiaries have received accreditation from the Association for Advancing Tissue and Biologics (AATB), a globally recognized organization that establishes rigorous standards for quality, safety, and ethical practices in tissue banking.

The accreditation applies to BLS Labs, LLC and BLS Sales & Marketing, LLC and reflects the company's commitment to maintaining industry-leading standards across donor tissue handling, processing, storage, and distribution. The achievement further strengthens BLS's ability to serve clinicians, patients, and partners while expanding access to its tissue restoration solutions across additional care settings and markets.

"This is a tremendous achievement and a defining moment for our organization," said Jaime Leija, president of BioLab Holdings. "AATB accreditation reinforces our commitment to quality and provides an important foundation for future growth, helping us expand access to our technologies for clinicians and patients around the world."

To earn accreditation, organizations must undergo a comprehensive inspection process and demonstrate compliance with stringent operational requirements spanning donor screening, tissue recovery, processing, storage, and distribution. BLS received a Level A outcome.

"Achieving AATB accreditation is the result of an extraordinary effort across our organization," said Christy Norman, vice president of quality at BioLab Holdings. "Every department played a role in strengthening our processes, enhancing compliance, and ensuring we continue to meet the highest expectations for quality, safety, and operational excellence."

The accreditation represents another important step in BLS's evolution as a tissue restoration company. By strengthening the operational foundation of the organization, this milestone supports the company's ability to identify, develop, and commercialize innovative technologies that help clinicians address complex patient needs. As the company continues to expand its portfolio and partnerships, the milestone reinforces its commitment to advancing tissue restoration and improving patient outcomes across the continuum of care.

Industry leaders note that AATB accreditation can play a critical role in expanding market opportunities and strengthening trust among clinical partners. Many clinicians prioritize working with AATB-accredited organizations because it demonstrates adherence to the "highest standard" in tissue banking and overall operational performance.

For more information about BioLab and its portfolio of tissue restoration products, visit biolabholdings.com.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration through innovation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization. BioLab combines clinician-driven product strategy, entrepreneurial partnerships, and rapid commercialization to identify, develop, and deliver technologies that support improved patient outcomes across care settings.

Contact: Kwyn Lowe

Phone: 406.314.5120

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BioLab Holdings, Inc.