BioLab Holdings Provides Clinical Trial Updates Across CAMP Platform and Emerging Technologies

Company advances multiple trials evaluating wound care innovations and imaging technologies

PHOENIX, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc., a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration through innovation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization, announced significant progress across its portfolio of clinical trials designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its Cellular, Acellular and Matrix-like Products (CAMPs), as well as its emerging technologies, including Microlyte, and cureVision.

"Advancing clinical research is central to our mission of delivering safe, high-quality solutions that improve outcomes for patients with chronic wounds," said Dr. Marshall Medley, chief medical officer for BioLab. "These trials represent a meaningful step forward in building robust clinical evidence and expanding treatment options for providers and patients."

BioLab has continued to build its clinical foundation through retrospective research. A previously published study demonstrated the efficacy of Membrane Wrap™ for Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) compared to Standard of Care, with findings available through Wound Care Today. Additionally, a pressure ulcer study titled "Accelerating Recovery from Global Burden to Local Action: Placental-Based Solutions for Complex Pressure Ulcers Using Real-World Evidence," evaluating Membrane Wrap™ is currently in the publication phase and is expected in the coming months in Wounds International.

BioLab has completed enrollment in its CAMP RWE trial, utilizing a recently published multicenter hybrid study method comparing prospective cohorts treated with tri-layer and single-layer amnion grafts to matched retrospective controls. Data will be analyzing the efficacy of Membrane Wrap Lite™ and Tri-Membrane Wrap™ in DFU and Venous Leg Ulcer (VLU) populations, with anticipated completion by August 2026.

The company's BIOCAMP trial, a multicenter, prospective, randomized controlled trial, is actively enrolling patients and evaluating human placental membrane products in combination with SOC versus SOC alone for the treatment of nonhealing DFUs and VLUs. This platform study allows for simultaneous evaluation of multiple products and wound types. To date, more than 266 patients are in screening or enrollment, with over 169 randomized across treatment and SOC arms. The trial will highlight the efficacy of Membrane Wrap™ and Tri-Membrane Wrap™, with anticipated publication by the end of 2026.

Looking ahead, BioLab is preparing to initiate several new studies that further expand its research pipeline. The CAMPR-II trial will mirror the CAMP RWE study design while evaluating next-generation products, Membrane Wrap Hydro™ and Imbed's Microlyte™, across DFUs and VLUs. The study has received Institutional Review Board approval and will begin enrolling shortly, with an efficient enrollment timeline driven by its real-world evidence platform.

The company is also launching the BIO-SEE trial, the first US-led prospective study focused on the bacteria detection capabilities of the cureVision documentation device using fluorescent imaging. The study will compare results against existing technologies and tissue biopsy data, with site visits underway and data collection expected to conclude by early July. An additional observational component will evaluate the use of PainGuard™ at biopsy sites.

Chronic wounds, including DFUs, VLUs and pressure ulcers, remain a significant healthcare challenge, contributing to increased complications and rising costs. Through its growing portfolio of clinical trials, BioLab Holdings, Inc. aims to advance evidence-based solutions that improve healing outcomes and enhance quality of care for patients.

For more information on BioLab Holdings, Inc. and its clinical research initiatives, visit biolabholdings.com.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration through innovation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization. BioLab combines clinician-driven product strategy, entrepreneurial partnerships, and rapid commercialization to identify, develop, and deliver technologies that support improved patient outcomes across care settings.

Contact: Kwyn Lowe

Phone: 406.314.5120

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BioLab Holdings, Inc.