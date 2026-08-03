BioLab Holdings Announces Publication of Real-World Evidence Study Evaluating Membrane Wrap™ for Pressure Ulcers

Published pilot feasibility study highlights promising healing outcomes in patients with complex pressure ulcers treated with placental-based therapy

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc., a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration through innovation, strategic partnerships and commercialization, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed real-world evidence study evaluating the use of its Membrane Wrap™ human amniotic tissue membrane in the treatment of complex pressure ulcers. The study, titled "Global Burden to Local Action: A Pilot Feasibility Study of Placental-Based Solutions for Complex Pressure Ulcers Using Real-World Evidence," was recently published in the International Journal of Tissue Repair. The study evaluated Membrane Wrap™ in conjunction with standard of care compared to standard of care alone in patients with pressure ulcers.

The multicenter retrospective matched-cohort study analyzed deidentified electronic health record data from the U.S. Wound Registry and Intellicure database, encompassing patients across multiple care environments and geographic regions. Researchers evaluated 182 patients with pressure ulcers, including 91 treated with Membrane Wrap™ plus standard of care and 91 receiving standard of care alone. The study found that 63.7% of patients treated with Membrane Wrap™ were classified as healing or healed at the end of observation compared with 48.4% of patients receiving standard care alone.

"Clinical studies are essential to understanding how advanced wound care technologies perform in real-world settings and to demonstrating efficacy across diverse patient populations," said Marshall Medley, DO, chief medical officer of BioLab Holdings and co-author of the study. "The more evidence we can generate, the better equipped providers are to evaluate treatment options."

Pressure ulcers remain a significant healthcare challenge, particularly among aging populations and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Researchers noted that the global incidence of pressure ulcers more than doubled between 1990 and 2021, highlighting the need for effective treatment options and additional clinical evidence.

"This publication represents another important milestone in BioLab's ongoing commitment to building meaningful clinical evidence for advanced wound care therapies," said Jaime Leija, president and ceo of BioLab Holdings. "More than a year ago, we made a strategic commitment to invest significant resources into generating the clinical and real-world data that providers need to make informed treatment decisions. This newly published study is another example of that commitment in action and reflects our continued dedication to advancing research that supports better patient care and outcomes."

According to the authors, the study findings contribute valuable evidence regarding the use of placental-based therapies in managing chronic pressure ulcers and support further prospective research in this area.

The publication builds on BioLab's broader clinical research strategy focused on generating evidence for its Cellular, Acellular and Matrix-like Products (CAMPs) portfolio.

Since the company's last clinical trial update, enrollment has begun in the CAMPR-II trial, which is evaluating next-generation products Membrane Wrap Hydro™ and Microlyte™ in diabetic foot ulcer and venous leg ulcer populations. The company is also advancing the BIOMOHS trial, which is currently undergoing Institutional Review Board approval and is expected to begin enrollment soon. In addition, the CAMP RWE trial has progressed to the statistical analysis phase. Together, these studies reflect BioLab's ongoing commitment to building a robust body of clinical and real-world evidence to support providers and improve patient outcomes.

For more information on BioLab Holdings, visit biolabholdings.com.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration through innovation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization. BioLab combines clinician-driven product strategy, entrepreneurial partnerships, and rapid commercialization to identify, develop, and deliver technologies that support improved patient outcomes across care settings.

Contact: Kwyn Lowe

Phone: 406.314.5120

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BioLab Holdings, Inc.