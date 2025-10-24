BioLab Holdings, Inc. Announces Investment in Cold Atmospheric Plasma Technology

Partnership Will Advance Portable Antimicrobial Solutions for Wound Care and Dermatology

PHOENIX, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc. , a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound care products, is proud to announce its strategic investment and commercialization partnership with terraplasma medical GmbH, a German company pioneering the development of plasmapax®, a portable cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) device. Terraplasma medical's patented technology offers a solution for antimicrobial treatment in wound care, dermatology, and podiatry.

As part of the partnership, terraplasma medical will gain access to the U.S. market. Post this BioLab Holdings and terraplasma medical announce partnership.

"BioLab's vision and position as an entrepreneurial, fast-growing company with serious interest in our product made them an appealing partner for us," said terraplasma medical's majority shareholder Dr. Christian Zschocke. "We look forward to expanding our access to key markets like the U.S. with a new generation of devices."

"With BioLab's wide ranging portfolio, we felt it was a natural fit for our growth strategy, and we look forward to getting our device into the U.S. market," said terraplasma medical's Managing Director Jens Kirsch.

Terraplasma medical's battery-powered device generates cold plasma from atmospheric air to eradicate a wide range of microbes. The treatment is non-invasive, and chemical-free. Each device supports over 120 treatments per charge and uses disposable sterile spacers for easy cleaning and safe use.

"Our collaboration with terraplasma medical marks a bold step forward in redefining how we approach infection control," said BioLab President Jaime Leija. "Their cold plasma technology is a practical solution that aligns with our mission to deliver safer, smarter care options to clinicians and patients alike."

Terraplasma medical's CAP technology has already proven its value with over 100,000 treatments globally. It is CE-marked and backed by decades of research. For distributors, it offers a differentiated product with strong market validation. For providers, it delivers quick solution pathogen control. For patients, it means an additional treatment for decreasing microbial burden.

"Terraplasma's plasmapax device offers a combination of scientific rigor and real-world usability," said BioLab Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marshall Medley. "That's the kind of impact we strive for."

Terraplasma medical is currently MDR-approved in Europe and is actively pursuing FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States. BioLab's investment will support terraplasma medical's regulatory and reimbursement strategy in the U.S., while also providing commercialization support through BioLab's national distribution network.

"Cold plasma is one of the most exciting frontiers in antimicrobial treatment," said BioLab Chief Science Officer Dr. Carlos Encinas. "Terraplasma medical's technology brings decades of research into a handheld format that's ready for clinical deployment. We're thrilled to help accelerate its reach and adoption in the U.S."

As part of the partnership, terraplasma medical will gain access to the U.S. market, insights from distributors, providers, and patients, as well as guidance from BioLab's medical advisory group. The companies aim to deliver a comprehensive care solution that benefits patients, providers, and payers alike.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing. Its products—including Membrane Wrap Lite™, Tri-Membrane Wrap™, Membrane Wrap™, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro™—use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane to provide structural tissue for wound protection. BioLab's mission is to manufacture reliable and safe products with the highest quality to help optimize body performance through continuous innovation, education, superior customer service, and teamwork.

About terraplasma medical GmbH

terraplasma medical is a German medtech company pioneering the use of cold atmospheric plasma in wound care, dermatology, and podiatry. Its innovative devices combine wound-healing and skin-regenerating effects with powerful antimicrobial action against local infections and inflammation. With broad patent protection, CE-approval (MDR) as well as further international approvals, and strong scientific validation, terraplasma medical is setting new standards for advanced plasma-based therapies worldwide.

Contact: Kwyn Lowe

Phone: 406.314.5120

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BioLab Holdings, Inc.