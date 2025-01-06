BioLab Holdings, Inc. Completes Animal Study on New Wound Care Product

Product Shows Promising Long-Term Results in New Study

PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc. , a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing and wound care products, is pleased to announce the results of its 25-day animal study that assessed its new wound care product.

"This is our latest innovation in wound care – a gelatinous skin product that contours to the wound and has a high protein concentration," said Dr. Carlos Encinas, chief science officer for BioLab. "The product does not require donor biopsy, and we believe it will be a gamechanger for wound treatment. We hope to launch the product later this year."

A study was conducted to assess the effectiveness of the product in pigs over 25 days. The study evaluated wound healing, blood analysis, animal welfare, and product safety, with positive results showing faster healing than the control group and a Reference Item (competitor product) group. The study adhered to regulations (GLP and ISO 13485:2016), with periodic inspections and no findings impairing the study.

The 25 animals were randomly assigned to three study groups, with two groups receiving treatments (Test Item and Reference Item) and one receiving a saline solution (control group). Wounds on the animals' backs were evaluated for healing over long-term, mid-term, and short-term periods. Throughout the study, animals were monitored for welfare, and wound measurements, photographs, and dressings were recorded. Blood samples were collected for biochemistry, hematology, and specific hepatic and renal biomarker analysis.

The study's evaluation of the wound healing effects of the product showed no significant differences in short-term healing; however, long-term results indicated faster healing when compared to the Reference Item and control groups. No significant differences were observed in secondary parameters like exudate, scab formation, or infection, suggesting that the novel product positively impacted wound healing. In addition, its topical administration on deep skin wounds in pigs was well-tolerated over the course of the study.

BioLab looks forward to providing more updates on its new product this year. For more information on BioLab Holdings, Inc. and its products, visit biolabholdings.net .

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing.

