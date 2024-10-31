BioLab Holdings, Inc. Launches Charity Care Program to Serve Uninsured

Wound Care Manufacturer to Donate Advanced Skin Substitutes to Qualifying Patients in Need

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc.'s skin substitute brand, BioLab Sciences, a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing and wound care products, announced today the launch of its new Charity Care initiative. The Patient Assistance Program was created to help patients who are uninsured and without the financial means to access BioLab's advanced wound care products.

"Our mission is to get our products to as many patients as possible who need them, and that includes the uninsured," said BioLab Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marshall Medley. "We are pleased to offer this program to help more patients receive our advanced wound care products, even when they don't have the insurance or means to pay for it."

"Our mission is to get our products to as many patients as possible who need them, and that includes the uninsured." Post this

The program will provide protective covering products at no cost to uninsured, qualifying patients. Patients who require assistance can inquire about the program through their provider or by contacting BioLab directly at [email protected] or 602.830.5100.

Through the Charity Care program, patients would gain access to any of BioLab's wound care products – Tri-Membrane Wrap™, Membrane Wrap™, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro™.

"Our charity program helps providers to fully support their patients who need wound care products, regardless of their financial situation," said President Jaime Leija. "We want to help chronic non-healers overcome their wounds."

In addition to its top-of-the-line wound care products, BioLab strives to set itself apart through its extensive suite of services designed to assist providers long before and after its wound care products are applied to patients. Prior to supplying its products to a new provider, BioLab offers support with product protocols and timeline guidance, application training, benefit and insurance verifications, billing training and product in-service education.

For more information on BioLab Holdings, Inc. and its products, visit biolabholdings.net.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing. Its products, Membrane Wrap Lite™, Tri-Membrane Wrap™, Membrane Wrap™, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro™, use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane that provides structural tissue for use as a wound protectant covering. The products are minimally manipulated, preserving the properties that the tissue exhibits in its natural state. The company's mission is to manufacture reliable and safe products with the highest quality to help optimize body performance through continuous innovation, education, superior customer service and teamwork. For more information, visit biolabholdings.net.

SOURCE BioLab Sciences