Biolabs International LLC launches SpeedySwab™ Rapid COVID-19 + Flu A&B Antigen Self-Tests, establishing market dominance in shelf life

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolabs International LLC announced earlier in May an exclusive partnership with Watmind USA™; the manufacturer of the acclaimed SpeedySwab™ Covid-19 Antigen Test Line-Up and today they are announcing the arrival of 2 EUA's issued by the FDA for their Over-The-Counter and Point-Of-Care SpeedySwab™ Rapid COVID-19 + Flu A&B Antigen Self-Tests with up to 21 Months of Shelf Life for the OTC and 18 Months for the POC.

Our Point-Of-Care Kit. Box of 25 tests ("18 Month" Expiration) Our Over-The-Counter Test in Single, 2 and 4 Pack with up to 21 Month Expiration

Gino Ajodani, President of Biolabs International LLC, Announced today: "It is my pleasure to announce the only COVID+FLU test with a COVID-19 Clinical Sensitivity above 92% and a long shelf life to our market. The wait is finally over for a reliable COVID-19 + FLU test and we are proud to be able to supply all of our clients with tests that meet the highest standards in the market."

Our SpeedySwab™ Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test has led the market with its 21-month shelf life and now we have our SpeedySwab™ Rapid COVID-19 + Flu A&B Antigen Self-Test, Over-The-Counter test with up to 21 month shelf life available throughout United States exclusively through Biolabs International LLC and its Network of Distributors.

As the healthcare sector braces for the upcoming flu season, a pivotal challenge arises in distinguishing between COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, as both present with comparable symptoms.

Early indicators can help identify which patients to test quickly and provide useful guidance around taking precautions such as quarantining if COVID-19 is suspected. This is particularly important given that COVID-19 is two to three times more contagious than influenza.

A combined nasal test for the flu and for COVID-19 is a single swab test designed to look for both the flu virus and COVID-19 virus. Health care providers now have the option of providing a combined nasal test to detect the presence of COVID-19 and influenza A and B.

Our SpeedySwab™ Rapid COVID-19 + Flu A&B Antigen Self-Test is authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected anterior nasal swab specimens from individuals aged 14 years or older, or with adult-collected anterior nasal swab specimens from individuals two (2) years or older. Similar to our SpeedySwab™ Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test.

Due to the similarity of flu and corona-virus symptoms, the multiplex test provides much needed rapid direction to determine how to treat a patient's medical needs.

FDA/EUA - 240014 issued May 24, 2024, SpeedySwab™ Rapid COVID-19 + Flu A&B Antigen Self-Test Over-the-Counter with up to 21 month shelf life.

FDA/EUA - 230037 Issued May 8, 2024, the SpeedySwab™ Rapid COVID-19 + FLU A&B Antigen Test Point-of-Care with an 18 Months Shelf Life.

Watmind USA™ is a healthcare biotechnology company based in the United States. The company is focused on bringing innovative diagnostic testing devices to U.S. consumers to improve healthcare outcomes. Our flagship brand, SpeedySwab™, combines accuracy, speed, and convenience, setting new industry standards in diagnostic testing. Watmind USA™ is a global provider of healthcare products whose core values are innovation, reliability, and user-centered care.

