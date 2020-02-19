BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute Announces 3 New Startup Companies

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Totaling 13 Member Companies In First Year

BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute, with its state of the art equipment and resident experts in next-generation sequencing fosters the next stage in the genomics revolution by accepting three new innovators: Vangenes, Hinge Therapeutics and Basepaws. Innovators may learn more by contacting the team and applying for space or explore with a virtual tour.

From NIPT to NIPPT

Genomics can help determine fetal risks by testing genetic fragments from a pregnant women's blood. In combination with a paternal mouth swab, Vangenes takes next-generation sequencing technology further via their non-invasive prenatal paternity test (NIPPT). Vangenes launches its U.S. arm at BioLabs LA with the goal of making NIPPT more accessible globally.

"When looking for a launch location of our testing service, we compared several laboratories across southern California but chose BioLabs LA because of the passionate management team, state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, including access to next-generation sequencing experts and systems," said Chang Shu, Ph.D, COO of Vangenes.

Meeting Unmet Needs

BioLabs LA also welcomes Hinge Therapeutics, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule therapeutics against traditionally undruggable/challenging targets for unmet medical needs, including rare diseases, hemophilia, solid tumors, hypertension and CNS indications. The proprietary Hinge Discovery Platform has generated several novel small molecule compounds against targets which have previously only been addressed by large molecules such as antibodies and siRNA. Relocating to SoCal from San Francisco, the company looked to escape burgeoning Silicon Valley costs and tap into the growing life science ecosystem in the SoCal area by calling BioLabs LA home.

"We chose this environment because BioLabs LA and its members share a long-term vision and passion for discovering and solving complex issues related to life sciences. With the location close to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and access to investigators at The Lundquist Institute, we're in a fortunate position to collaborate in advancing science," said Akiko Futamura, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Hinge Therapeutics.

For Feline Family Members

Genomics not only positively impacts humankind, but also can be leveraged for a better life for pets. Basepaws is pioneering the personalization of pet products and therapeutics by offering a first of its kind at-home DNA test for cats. As seen on Shark Tank, angel investors Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec support the vision that Basepaws gives feline owners a deeper understanding of what makes each cat unique by understanding their breed, health, traits and habits. By learning these factors, pet owners can make informed decisions about their cat's health.

"All pets want a place to call home and Basepaws is no different. Our new home, BioLabs LA enables us to gather dedicated geneticists and visionaries with cutting edge DNA sequencing technology for the purpose of helping pets live the longest, happiest, and healthiest lives possible," said Anna Skaya, Founder and CEO of Basepaws.

The acceptance of these three startups within BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute highlights the latest innovators that are furthering the next advancements in genomics and, less than a year after breaking ground, marks a total of 13 companies that now call BioLabs LA home.

About The Lundquist Institute: "Research with Reach"™

The Lundquist Institute, formerly the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute (LA BioMed), is an engine of innovation with a global reach and a 67-year reputation of improving and saving lives. With its new medical research building, its state-of-the-art incubator, "BioLabs at The Lundquist," existing laboratory and support infrastructure, and a 15-acre tech park in the planning stages, the Lundquist Institute is poised to serve as a hub for the Los Angeles area's burgeoning biotech scene. The research institute has over 100 principal investigators (PhDs, MDs, and MD/PhDs) working on more than 600 research studies, including therapies for numerous orphan diseases, and is responsible for innovations including the first FDA-approved treatment for sickle cell disease in 20 years. Find out more at https://lundquist.org.

About BioLabs

BioLabs is a membership-based network of shared lab facilities located in the nation's key biotech innovation clusters, designed exclusively for high-potential, early-stage life science companies. It offers co-working environments that pair premium, fully equipped and supported lab and space with unparalleled access to capital and industry partners. Find out more at https://www.biolabs.io/.

