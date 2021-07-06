Biolage Expands Its Top-Selling All-in-One Line With Multi-Taskers for Hair and Scalp to Cleanse, Refresh and Style

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolage introduces the All-In-One Expansions, an extended collection of the hair professional and consumer favorite All-In-One coconut-infused Multi-Benefit Spray infused with key natural ingredients for all hair types.

The brand-new expansion of the Biolage All-In-One collection is inspired by natural ingredients—and includes the versatile, oat-formulated All-In-One Shampoo Scrub for hair, scalp and body use, and the All-In-One Intense Dry Shampoo formulated with rice starch.

Biolage All In One

Prioritizing healthy hair starts with the scalp—which is why the new All-In-One Shampoo Scrub is an integral addition to any haircare routine. A traditional shampoo may not be enough to fully cleanse excess buildup at the scalp, which is where the All-In-One Shampoo Scrub comes in to exfoliate while gently removing product buildup, dirt, excess oil and flakes at the root of the hair. Oat, one of the key ingredients in the product, offers a gentle yet effective cleanse, leaving hair soft, smooth and full of shine. In addition to oat, this Shampoo Scrub is also formulated with jojoba oil and castor oil, providing added moisture to hair. With a versatile, multi-benefit formula, the product can be used on both the hair and body.

"We are ecstatic to be expanding the very well-loved All-In-One Collection," says Mounia Tahiri, Senior Vice President at Biolage. "There's a big movement for scalp health right now, so we wanted to meet consumer demand and create a range of nature-inspired, scalp-friendly products for your haircare routine that prioritize the health of the hair where it really begins—the root."

"With multiple benefits and formulated with gentle ingredients, we are proud to be releasing these expansions that are safe for color-treated hair, can help build a healthy hair routine, and that stylists and consumers can feel good while using," she added.

The All-In-One Intense Dry Shampoo is sure to become a must-have in hair routines, allowing all hair types—even the darkest of brunettes—to prime, refresh and deeply clean hair without water. Formulated with rice starch for extra absorption of dirt and oil to control buildup, this dry shampoo features a vegan formula that works quickly to clean and refresh hair—without leaving any residue or streaks.

"I could not be more excited for these additions to the Biolage All-In-One line," says Biolage Global Ambassador and Celebrity Stylist Sunnie Brook. "I use the All-In-One Multi-Benefit Spray religiously in my daily routine and it's a go-to for any and all of my clients. The All-In-One line, and especially the extensions, are great products you can feel good adding to your routine, and they truly work for any and all hair moments."

The All-In-One line of products are formulated to be better for hair and better for the environment, featuring key, trending natural ingredients and 100% vegan, paraben-free, mineral oil-free and artificial colorant-free formulas.

The All-In-One extended range is available at salons, Amazon and Ulta Beauty starting July 1, and both product additions will be at an MSRP of $24. Learn more about the brand-new line at Biolage.com

ABOUT BIOLAGE:

In 1990, Biolage was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients, such as botanicals, and known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage is recognized worldwide as a leader in professional haircare, taking haircare to new levels by offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals - and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement and we invite you to join us.

