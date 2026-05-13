Biolage Launches Hydra Source Moisture Method Serum

A Skincare-Inspired Approach to Hair Wellness

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolage, a leader in professional haircare, is proud to announce the next chapter in the "skinification" of haircare with the launch of its new Hydra Source Moisture Method Serum: a lightweight, deeply penetrative treatment that mimics the hydrating effects of a facial serum. Providing 24-hour non-stop hydration, Moisture Method Serum preserves the scalp moisture barrier and is ideal for anyone who experiences a dry scalp and is looking for long-lasting hydration.

Biolage x Pamela Anderson

Grounded in Biolage science, this formula delivers a precise microdose of high-potency ingredients designed to treat hair with the same rigor and delicacy as a premium skincare routine. For use on wet or dry hair, the water-based serum has been formulated to quickly absorb into the scalp and hair, locking in moisture for continuous-release nourishment. It's made with micro-filtered Aloe Vera, known for its moisture-retaining properties that gently nourish the hair, and 11% fermented Hyaluronic Acid, which helps seal the cuticle. Traditional hair serums and oils are typically made of heavy silicones and oils that can sit on the surface, weigh hair down, and promote buildup. Biolage's Moisture Method serum incorporates glycerin and natural humectants to round out the powerhouse formula for a truly luxurious experience.

"The formulation of Hydra Source Moisture Method Serum is the ideal treatment that addresses scalp and hair dehydration by using two types of skincare-grade hyaluronic acids that reinforce the moisture of the scalp's microbiome, all while fusing moisture deep into the cuticle of the hair strand," says Biolage Trichologist Bridgette Hill. "This serum is literally locking in moisture from the inside out."

"We couldn't be more excited about our latest Moisture Method Serum launch," says Michael Sanchez, VP, Global Brand Lead at Biolage. "We are focusing on the idea of treating your hair with the same care you give your skin, and with this new high-potency formula, we are treating both the scalp and hair in a way that is truly therapeutic."

To celebrate the launch, Biolage's Ambassador Pamela Anderson stars in a serene new campaign directed and photographed by Stevie Dance. This campaign invites consumers into the mindful world of Anderson as she introduces the new high-performance innovation.

"My rituals, especially my skincare routine, are such an important part of my day-to-day, so to be part of a brand that takes such care in the formulation of its products for hair in the same way feels meaningful to me," says Pamela Anderson. "I love the new Biolage Moisture Method Serum and how it allows me to bring a skin care inspired ritual to my hair. "

As with all Biolage formulas, the new Hydra Source Moisture Method Serum is free from colorants or dyes, mineral oil, parabens, and animal ingredients or by-products. The Biolage brand is also approved by Cruelty Free International (CFI) under the Leaping Bunny Programme.

The new campaign will roll out across digital, social, and professional salon platforms starting May 2026.

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL HAIR SPA

Founded in 1990 by visionary hairdresser Arnie Miller, Biolage was built on the belief that hair's natural beauty should be nurtured through a powerful combination of nature and science. Since its inception, the brand has been committed to professional-grade, trusted formulas that deliver gentle yet efficacious results. Today, Biolage Professional Hair Spa continues this legacy by prioritizing the entirety of the consumer - creating moments of self-care and rejuvenation both in and out of the shower. With its mission to De-Stress, Re-Store and Re-New, Biolage pioneers the balance of science and nature, offering high-performance, precision-dosed formulas that restore hair while supporting the wellness of the self. Biolage remains dedicated to its sustainability commitments, reducing its environmental impact and empowering professionals with the tools and education to build transformative hair spa destinations that foster re-engagement with the salon. As always, the brand acts with intention to provide cruelty-free, eco-friendly products that are beloved by both professionals and consumers alike.

Media Contacts

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Nicole Vortolomei

Senior Manager, Advocacy & Influence, Biolage

[email protected]

SOURCE Biolage