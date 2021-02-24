BioLargo Answers Administration's Urgent Call for Mitigation of PFAS Forever Chemicals

One of the new administration's first moves was to announce final regulatory determinations on the safe levels of the widespread and toxic water contaminants called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water. This means the Federal Government has decided to create a national standard for what concentration of these chemicals will meet the threshold for regulatory action when found in drinking water supplies, and will now start the process of regulating the chemicals through the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The administration also gave advance notice that they may designate PFAS as federally regulated hazardous substances and/or regulated hazardous waste. These actions set off a long-anticipated race for municipalities around the country to identify and adopt water treatment systems that effectively and affordably remove the hard-to-treat chemicals from drinking water.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals found in countless household items like electronics, cleaning supplies, non-stick cookware and more. While many of these items are not known to be dangerous by virtue of containing PFAS, their ubiquitous manufacturing throughout the latter half of the 20th century led to widespread contamination of lakes, rivers, wells and groundwater throughout the U.S. In recent decades, there has been mounting evidence of the damage to human health caused by these chemicals, including cancer and hormone disorders.

Todd Haynes's 2019 film Dark Waters told the story of how lawyer Robert Bilott (played by Mark Ruffalo) pursued DuPont in the late 1990s for contaminating Midwest communities with then-unregulated PFAS chemicals. While the issue of PFAS water contamination was well-documented by scientists at the time of the movie's release, Dark Waters helped thrust the issue into the public eye.

In some areas such as Southern California, municipalities are already actively installing PFAS treatment systems, and as federal regulations go into effect, the adoption of PFAS treatment systems is expected to expand dramatically across the country. Drinking water utilities have struggled to find economical treatment technologies that can efficiently remove PFAS from water without stretching their budgets and generating mountains of toxic waste as a by-product of treatment. In Orange County, 11 water districts have launched a lawsuit against major PFAS polluters, including DuPont and 3M, to seek compensation for mandated well closures and water treatment system retrofitting needed to remove PFAS from their drinking water supplies.

At present, carbon filtration is the most common PFAS removal technology, but it comes with a serious downside – it generates huge volumes of PFAS-laden carbon waste that requires disposal. Usually, municipalities have to foot the bill for the costly transport and disposal of that PFAS-laden waste, which is normally done by incineration. Not only is PFAS carbon incineration costly, but a growing body of evidence suggests that it generates toxic volatile air contaminants (in addition to greenhouse gases) as a result of incomplete combustion of the PFAS chemicals. Disposal of PFAS-laden waste therefore remains a contentious issue (one that regulators are starting to look at) and municipalities would be wise to consider technologies that produce less PFAS-laden waste.

Our company, BioLargo, an environmental technologies innovator (OTCQB: BLGO), has invented and is pilot-testing an innovative technology that removes PFAS chemicals from water faster and more cheaply than carbon filtration. Our technology, called the BioLargo AEC, uses electrolysis to extract PFAS molecules from water and deposit them onto proprietary membranes while using little electricity and no input chemistry. Proven to be more than 99.9% effective in removing PFAS from contaminated water, it produces only a fraction of the PFAS-laden waste that carbon filtration treatment creates, resulting in substantially lower waste disposal costs and better environmental outcomes.

How big is the market to solve this PFAS problem?

Experts have estimated that over the next decade, municipalities in the United States alone will spend billions of dollars a year on PFAS treatment systems. We at BioLargo aim to address this rapidly growing market by targeting municipalities interested in lower operating costs, decreased carbon footprints, increased constituent well-being and diminished regulatory risks associated with PFAS waste disposal.

The BioLargo AEC is rolling out in pilots and commercial trials at municipalities in Southern California and the Midwest over the next year as more public officials and advocacy groups ratchet up the pressure to clean up the country's PFAS contamination mess.

We at BioLargo are focused on creating a positive impact around the world with our innovative clean water, clean air and infection control solutions. Our company presents a scalable business model that targets high-impact CleanTech market opportunities like PFAS treatment while staying true to our mission statement to "make life better."

