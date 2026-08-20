BIOLASE and MegaGen America Expand Waterlase Foundations Training to Three U.S. Education Centers

Expanded 2026-2027 training schedule increases access to hands-on Waterlase education across the West, Central and East Coasts.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE and MegaGen America today announced the expansion of the Waterlase Foundations training program to three education centers across the United States, providing dental professionals with greater access to hands-on clinical education and training.

Beginning in 2026 and continuing through the first quarter of 2027, Waterlase Foundations courses will be offered at strategically located educational centers serving dental professionals across the country, including the BIOLASE Education Center in California, MegaGen America in New Jersey and the MINEC Education Center in Texas.

The expanded training reach is designed to make hands-on Waterlase education more accessible while helping clinicians build the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to incorporate laser dentistry into their everyday practice.

"Bringing a Waterlase into your practice is only the beginning. The real value comes when you have the knowledge and confidence to use it every day to improve clinical outcomes and expand what you can offer your patients," said Dr. Brad Labrecque, Chief Waterlase Educator. "The goal of the Waterlase Foundation is to give clinicians practical, hands-on education that translates directly into their daily clinical protocols. By expanding training locations across the country, we are making high-quality Waterlase education and ongoing support more accessible to help clinicians build confidence, increase utilization, and get the greatest clinical and financial return from their investment."

Expanding Access to Hands-On Waterlase Education

Waterlase Foundations courses are designed to build clinician competency, knowledge and hands-on skills in using Waterlase technology to manage established patient conditions. Through a combination of foundational laser science, device operation, safety, maintenance and hands-on clinical training, participants learn how to navigate through the appropriate laser settings and apply Waterlase technology across a range of hard and soft tissue procedures. The courses also address postoperative management, patient case acceptance and practice integration, helping clinicians develop the confidence and skillset needed to incorporate minimally invasive laser dentistry into everyday patient care.

The expanded program will offer training opportunities from experienced Waterlase educators across three regions:

West Coast: BIOLASE Education Center in Foothill Ranch, CA

BIOLASE Education Center in Foothill Ranch, CA Central U.S.: MINEC Education Center in Irving, TX

MINEC Education Center in Irving, TX East Coast: MegaGen America in Fair Lawn, NJ

By establishing a broader geographic education network, BIOLASE and MegaGen aim to reduce barriers to in-person training and give more clinicians the opportunity to learn directly with Waterlase technology.

"Education has always been a fundamental part of the Waterlase experience," said Jeff Selph, Director of Sales, North America. "Hands-on learning can make an important difference when clinicians are building confidence with laser dentistry. Expanding our education footprint allows us to bring that experience closer to more practices across the United States."

Supporting Clinicians Throughout Their Waterlase Journey

The expansion of Waterlase Foundations reflects BIOLASE and MegaGen America's continued commitment to education, clinical support and helping customers maximize their investment in dental laser technology.

The incentive also builds on the growing collaboration between BIOLASE and MegaGen America following BIOLASE's integration into the MegaGen family. By bringing together BIOLASE's expertise in laser technology and education with MegaGen America's expanding U.S. commercial organization and resources, the companies are working to provide dental professionals with enhanced access to products, education, training and support.

2026-2027 Waterlase Foundations Training

Waterlase Foundations courses are scheduled at the three education centers throughout the remainder of 2026 and into the first quarter of 2027. Clinicians interested in participating can view upcoming course dates, locations and registration information at events.biolase.com.

To learn more about BIOLASE Education, including training and other upcoming courses, visit biolase.com/education.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE MG LLC.

For updates and information on BIOLASE and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com/, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Instagram at www.instagram.com/biolase_official, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase/.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, a MegaGen company, is a medical device company and global leader in dental laser technology. The company develops, manufactures and markets proprietary dental laser systems, including the Waterlase and Epic families of laser technologies, designed to help dental professionals deliver precise, minimally invasive and patient-friendly care.

About MegaGen America

The MegaGen brand is now recognized as a world leader in dental implants. Our innovative products and solutions are acknowledged as a game changer for more successful implant treatments and as the new standard for dental implants and digital dentistry. Started by dentists and driven by dentists, we are continually working for lifetime smiles. Developing technology to realize dreams and designing the future of healthcare. Working ethically and in good faith to become a total healthcare innovator.

Media Contact

Denise Arterberry

Marketing Manager, BIOLASE

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949.226.8190

SOURCE BIOLASE