BIOLASE and MegaGen America Launch U.S. Commercial Collaboration to Advance "More Brilliant Dentistry Together"

Following strategic integration, organizations begin a new chapter focused on expanding customer support, innovation, and comprehensive clinical solutions.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE and MegaGen America announced the official launch of their U.S. commercial collaboration, marking an important milestone in the strategic integration of the two organizations. Effective July 1, 2026, the BIOLASE and MegaGen America teams have begun working together in support of shared business objectives, combining their complementary expertise to delivery greater value for dental professionals while expanding opportunities for long-term growth and innovation.

The announcement builds upon BIOLASE's recent investment in expanding its Corona, California manufacturing infrastructure, which established the company's enhanced role as the global center for laser innovation and manufacturing within the MegaGen family. With manufacturing and product development continuing to be led by BIOLASE, the commercial collaboration with MegaGen America represents the next phase of the organization's shared vision to strengthen customer engagement, education, and market development.

For decades, BIOLASE has been recognized as the global leader in dental laser technology, helping clinicians deliver minimally invasive procedures across a wide range of dental specialties. MegaGen has earned worldwide recognition for its leadership in implant solutions and digital dentistry. Together, the organizations' complementary technologies and clinical expertise create new opportunities to provide more comprehensive treatment solutions while supporting the evolving needs of modern dental practices.

"As we continue building the future of BIOLASE within the MegaGen family, this collaboration represents far more than organizational alignment. It reflects a shared commitment to advancing dentistry through innovation, education, and exceptional customer support," said Jeff Selph, Director of Sales, North America. "By bringing together BIOLASE's leadership in laser dentistry with MegaGen America's commercial capabilities and clinical expertise, we are creating new opportunities to better serve clinicians and improve patient care."

Under the collaboration, teams across BIOLASE and MegaGen America will work together by leveraging their respective areas of expertise, and strengthening customer support, clinical education, training and commercial operations. The combined capabilities of both organizations are designed to create a more seamless experience for customers while expanding access to advanced dental technologies and clinical solutions.

The collaboration is represented by the share initiative, "Moving Beyond: More Brilliant Dentistry Together," reflecting the organizations' commitment to innovation, partnership, and shaping the future of dentistry through collaboration.

While the organizations are working closely together, BIOLASE and MegaGen America will continue to maintain their distinct brand identities, preserving the strong reputations and customer trust each company has built over the years. A coordinated communications strategy will highlight the value of the collaboration while reinforcing the unique strengths each brand brings to the marketplace.

"Under the new operating model, BIOLASE will serve as the center of excellence for manufacturing, product innovation, and research and development, while MegaGen America will lead commercial operations, including sales, marketing, customer service, and clinical support," said Kristina Diluzio, Managing Director & HR, MegaGen America. "This strategic alignment enables each organization to focus on its core strengths, creating a more agile organization, and enhanced experience for customers."

As the collaboration continues to evolve, BIOLASE and MegaGen America remain focused on delivering innovation technology, world-class education, responsive customer support, and clinical solutions that empower dental professions to provide exceptional patient care.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, a MegaGen company, is a medical device company and global leader in dental laser technology. The company develops, manufactures and markets proprietary dental laser systems, including the Waterlase and Epic families of laser technologies, designed to help dental professionals deliver precise, minimally invasive and patient-friendly care.

About MegaGen America

The MegaGen brand is now recognized as a world leader in dental implants. Our innovative products and solutions are acknowledged as a game changer for more successful implant treatments and as the new standard for dental implants and digital dentistry. Started by dentists and driven by dentists, we are continually working for lifetime smiles. Developing technology to realize dreams and designing the future of healthcare. Working ethically and in good faith to become a total healthcare innovator.

Media Contact

Denise Arterberry

Marketing Manager, BIOLASE

[email protected]

949.226.8190

SOURCE BIOLASE