BIOLASE Announces Collaboration with Einstein Healthcare Network's Residency in Endodontics

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced a pilot program with Einstein Healthcare Network's residency in endodontics to train endodontic residents in the use of Waterlase dental lasers . The goal of the program is to offer residents hands-on experience with dental lasers that are already in use across the industry, allowing residents to immediately implement their training when joining a future practice.

"BIOLASE has a deep commitment to the endodontic specialty," said John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "It is important for us to live out our mission of advancing dentistry by empowering the next generation of endodontists from Einstein. We are honored to be part of not only the residents' future careers by arming them with innovative technologies, but also the future relationships they will build with their patients by offering a less invasive and more positive experience."

Einstein Healthcare Network's residency in endodontics is one of the first hospital-based endodontic programs approved by the American Dental Association. The residency is a 24-month program that admits two residents each year, preparing graduates to practice, teach and conduct independent research.

"We are committed to actively seeking out ways to help our residents feel fully equipped to enter into endodontic practice after leaving our program," said Frederic Barnett, DMD, Chairman of the Department of Dental Medicine, and Chair and Program Director of Postdoctoral Endodontics at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. "Partnering with BIOLASE to integrate laser assisted endodontic training early on in our residents' careers allows us to tighten the learning curve, which can positively impact a practice's bottom line and ultimately provide a better patient experience overall."

The Waterlase dental laser offers various benefits for endodontists, from faster procedures to new treatment options. Educating endodontists about the benefits of dental lasers is part of BIOLASE's continued effort to help improve patient experiences and outcomes. This announcement comes on the heels of the recently developed Waterlase Endo Academy , open to all Waterlase endodontists. Learn more about the benefits of laser dentistry in endodontics at biolase.com/betterendo.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times.

BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

About Einstein Healthcare Network

Einstein Healthcare Network is a healthcare system with approximately 1,000 beds and more than 8,700 employees serving the communities of Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Pa. The Network is made up of three acute care hospitals including Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, the largest independent academic medical center in the Philadelphia region training over 3,500 health professional students each year with more than 450 residents and fellows in over 35 accredited programs; Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park; and Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. The Network also includes MossRehab, consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top rehabilitation hospital in the nation; Willowcrest, named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best nursing homes for short-term rehabilitation care in Philadelphia; outpatient care centers; and a network of more than 900 primary care physicians and specialists throughout the region. For more information, visit www.einstein.edu .

