BIOLASE Announces Exclusive Collaboration with BMW Performance Center West

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL ), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced a collaboration with BMW Performance Center West The Thermal Club near Palm Springs (BMW PCW) to give dentists a unique opportunity to participate in Waterlase Weekends, two adventurous group trips that include a four-hour event at the BMW PCW. Additionally, dentists across the United States can enter a sweepstakes* for a chance to win a BMW vehicle lease for one-year.

Dentists who participate in the BIOLASE Waterlase Exclusive Trial Program receive a free, two-day training that provides an in-depth understanding of dental lasers. Then they will enjoy the use of a Waterlase dental laser in their offices for up to 45 days at no charge, with an experienced Waterlase clinician available to help. Participating dentists who purchase the Waterlase during the trial period are invited to a complimentary Waterlase Weekend, which includes an exclusive, four-hour event at the BMW PCW. In addition, the dentists participating in the 2021 Waterlase Exclusive Trial Program events will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a one-year lease of a BMW M5.

"We are thrilled to team up and co-brand with BMW Performance Center West on this initiative," said Todd Norbe, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "BMW has always been The Ultimate Driving Machine® and always stood for the ultimate driving experience. Waterlase mirrors this experience in the dental space by now allowing dentists to test drive our Waterlase lasers as part of our 2021 Waterlase Exclusive Trial Program. Matching this with what BMW delivers, offers a fun way to merge the two state-of-the-art technologies through an ultimate, and unique opportunity."

"We cannot wait to hit the gas on this unique opportunity," said Matt Misko, Operations Manager of the BMW Performance Center West. "Like BIOLASE, we believe in providing everyone who enters our facility with a premium experience. We pride ourselves in providing an exhilarating experience for everyone, be they single attendees or large corporate groups. From our Teen Driving School to our M Racing school and MINI Stunt Driving School, there is something for absolutely everyone to have an unforgettable experience. We are excited to greet all of the BIOLASE participants at the track!"

The Waterlase Weekend promotion will kick off in 2021, with the first Waterlase Exclusive Trial Program training event in January. For more information on the sweepstakes and to review the requirements to qualify for an invitation, including eligibility criteria, visit biolase.com/wme-go .

About BMW of North America LLC, and BMW Performance Centers

The BMW Performance Center West is a permanent performance driver training facility located in Thermal, California, near Palm Springs. The facility is open to the public and offers a wide range of driving schools for people of all ages and capabilities. The facility also offers special programs for private and corporate groups.

The BMW Performance Driving Schools are taught by BMW professional driving instructors on a private course. The classes provide individuals and groups with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Ultimate Driving Machine® and learn proper vision, basic car control, panic braking, handling, last-minute emergency lane changing, distracted driving, high-speed control and precision driving.

Set in a backdrop of breathtaking mountain views, the facility features a brand new, luxurious modern building, up to 5.1 miles of expansive track layouts, meeting space, a gourmet café, gift shops, and a truly unique experience. For more information visit: www.BMWPerformanceCenter.com or call (888) 345-4269.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 259 patented and 41 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,500 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

*For a full list of eligibility criteria and official rules of the Sweepstakes, please visit www.biolase.com .

