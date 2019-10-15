BIOLASE Announces First-Ever U.S. & Canada Regulatory Clearance of Laser Crown and Veneer Removal

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, is proud to announce that Waterlase dental lasers received U.S. and Canada regulatory clearance for crown and veneer removal. This new indication allows dentists to remove crowns and veneers in less than five minutes using laser technology. BIOLASE is the only dental laser company with this clearance.

Laser crown and veneer removal can offer a more pleasant experience for both the dentist and the patient. This new indication allows dentists to reduce the time it takes to remove crowns and veneers from sometimes 30 minutes to less than five minutes using laser technology. It can also eliminate excess heat by using the natural light of the laser and allows for crowns and veneers to be saved for reuse in some cases.

"This new indication aligns directly with our mission of advancing dentistry," said BIOLASE CEO, Todd Norbe. "With this clearance, we can now allow patients undergoing crown and veneer removal access to a minimally invasive option that encompasses all of the benefits dental lasers bring to a variety of other procedures, which includes spending less time in the dental chair."

