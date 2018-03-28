BIOLASE Announces Growing Awareness of Dental Lasers Among Pediatric Dentists, Demonstrating Shift Toward Pain-Free Dentistry

"Lasers have enabled me to better treat my patients, building a patient base that is happier and more receptive to continued care," said Dr. Sarah Mathias, an Orange County-based pediatric dentist. "As lasers have evolved over the years, we've been able to perform more painless procedures than ever before – more effectively and efficiently. Lasers have enabled me to offer my patients the highest standard of care and grow my practice with a loyal customer base."

In addition to the benefit of improved patient acceptance and health outcomes, dental lasers also serve pediatric dentists from a practice management standpoint.

"Dental lasers are an unparalleled tool for pediatric dentists to provide best-in-class care to their patients," said Dr. Samuel Low, chief dental officer of BIOLASE. "With dental lasers, pediatric dentists are ensuring optimal oral health from the beginning of a patient's life, while creating a healthy relationship with dentistry to last a lifetime."

Laser dentistry provides new avenues for the management of previously painful procedures, such as frenectomies to address ankyloglossia (or tongue-tie). A recent U.S. study showed an increase in surgical frenectomies for the correction of the condition.

While up to 10 percent of the general public has tongue-tie – including a similar percent of children – the pain, bleeding, lack of effectiveness and long healing time of traditional frenectomies have caused many parents to forgo the procedure. Children who struggle to breastfeed, breathe or speak have been left with few to no options before the advent of dental lasers. Laser frenectomies can be performed without anesthesia on children as young as three weeks old, with a recovery time that can be as short as three days and no stitches to be removed.

Waterlase® All-Tissue Lasers treat both hard and soft tissue conditions. In many cases, pediatric dentists can replace scalpels, shots and drills with lasers for multiple procedures, including tooth decay removal, tongue-tie management, and facilitating tooth movement.

As the market leader for decades, BIOLASE has provided well over half of the all-tissue lasers sold to improve the dental standard of care.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 220 patented and 90 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 35,500 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.

For updates and information on Waterlase® iPlus™, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE® and Waterlase® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

