BIOLASE ENHANCES EDUCATION OFFERINGS IN 2024 DUE TO INCREASING DEMAND OF DENTAL LASER COURSES THROUGHOUT 2023

Robust Educational Courses Commence with an Advanced Mastery Course on February 2–3, 2024

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, has experienced growing demand for its robust educational offering and as a result has increased the number of dental laser courses planned for the first quarter of 2024. The full list of both in-person and virtual course options offered can be found through BIOLASE'S education web portal at Education.Biolase.com . Education.Biolase.com offers tailored education pathways through the Waterlase Academy and Epic Diode Academy.

The Waterlase Academy offers resources and educational content for the Company's Waterlase all-tissue laser, while the Epic Diode Academy serves as the educational hub for the Company's Epic diode laser product.

The Waterlase Academy is offering a wide range of classroom courses, starting with the Advanced Mastery Course on February 2–3, 2024, at the BIOLASE Education Center, the Company's new, state-of-the-art training facility in Foothill Ranch, CA. The BIOLASE Education Center has access to a surgical dental suite for live patient education and provides dental clinicians with a comfortable, engaging learning environment tailored to laser education. The Advanced Mastery Course is followed by several Foundation Courses, which is the core curriculum for all new Waterlase owners. To provide quality education in other specialized areas of dentistry, BIOLASE also offers courses in endodontics, periodontics, and pediatric dentistry.

To expand education into facial esthetics, BIOLASE will offer a seminar on February 16, 2024, focusing on all-tissue laser therapies specifically designed for esthetic procedures and extra-oral skin resurfacing using the Company's new fractional handpiece. The seminar will also be held at the BIOLASE Education Center.

Ensuring dental clinicians are at the forefront of hygiene laser education, the Epic Diode Academy is offering monthly virtual hygiene diode courses, with instruction programs covering pocket therapy, periodontal debridement, management of oral ulcerations, and hemostasis. To support diode laser education for dentists, the Epic Diode Academy is also offering multiple virtual surgical diode courses focused on clinical utilization of diode lasers. Instruction will be focused on surgical applications in an innovative virtual hands-on environment.

BIOLASE plans to continue expanding its educational offerings through Education.Biolase.com, enabling dental clinicians to elevate their standard of dental care and improve patient outcomes through laser technology.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. As of December 31, 2022, BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 259 patented and 24 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2022, BIOLASE has sold over 45,500 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding BIOLASE's expected revenue and revenue growth and beliefs regarding its financial resources. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and risk factors described in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

