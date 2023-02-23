BIOLASE ENTERS THE SKIN RESURFACING MARKET IN THE U.S. WITH THE LAUNCH OF A NEW WATERLASE FRACTIONAL HANDPIECE

The new handpiece uses advanced, proprietary technology to deliver faster healing and quicker recovery for skin-resurfacing patients

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc . (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today the U.S. launch of the Waterlase Fractional Handpiece for doctors seeking a faster and more efficient way to perform skin resurfacing.

The Waterlase Fractional Handpiece is FDA 510(k) cleared and built on the patented and proven Waterlase iPlus platform, the leading all-tissue laser in the marketplace. The handpiece can deliver both ablative and non-ablative fractional treatments and provides the doctor with control over the depth of penetration with different parameters and treatment techniques. It can create a uniform, one-dimensional pattern of micro-perforations on the tissue surface for maximum efficacy, offering patients comfortable and effective skin resurfacing treatments with faster healing and quicker recovery time. Utilizing BIOLASE's proprietary water spray, no local or topical anesthetic is required for many procedures, and the ergonomic handpiece fits comfortably in either hand, providing doctors with a faster, easy way to deliver skin resurfacing treatments.

"We're very pleased to announce the launch of this state-of-the-art handpiece in the United States, which works with our current Waterlase iPlus platform to deliver faster and more efficient skin resurfacing," said John Beaver, BIOLASE President and Chief Executive Officer. "I believe this launch will further accelerate the adoption of our Waterlase technology in the dental industry and is consistent with our commitment to provide less invasive, patient-friendly technology for both patients and clinicians and expands our access to the approximately $215 million skin resurfacing market worldwide."

This Waterlase Fractional Handpiece is compatible with version 2.1 or newer of the Waterlase iPlus All-Tissue laser and has experienced success to date in international markets. To learn more about the benefits of the Waterlase Fractional Handpiece, visit https://www.biolase.com/fractional-handpiece/ .

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 302 patented and 28 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2021, BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

