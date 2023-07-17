BIOLASE EPIC HYGIENE DENTAL LASER RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS CELLERANT BEST OF CLASS HYGIENE AWARD

Innovative Technology Continues to be Recognized by Industry Peers

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE , Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced that its Epic Hygiene dental laser, the only hygiene dental laser cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for laser bacterial reduction, has been awarded Cellerant's 2023 Best of Class Hygiene Award.

The Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Awards program was created by Cellerant Consulting and its founder and CEO Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, to honor standout dental products designed for use during dental hygiene appointments. The Cellerant Best of Class Technology Awards identify and acknowledge the top technologies in dentistry and recognize innovative products that set a standard of quality in their respective categories.

The Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award selection panel consists of nine renowned thought leaders and educators who, over the course of each year, will seek out and conduct research on potentially practice-changing technologies, with deliberations on nominees and final voting taking place in February. Panelists are precluded from voting in any category where they have consulting relationships. The entire selection process is conducted and managed on a not-for-profit basis.

"Our dental laser technology enables dentists to enhance the standard of care and improve patient outcomes while advancing the quality of life," said John Beaver, BIOLASE President and Chief Executive Officer. "Now, more than ever, with the knowledge gained from the pandemic, ensuring a safer work environment is critical to reducing exposure to infectious pathogens and ensuring unimpeded dental care. On behalf of the BIOLASE family, I thank the award's committee for recognizing the aerosol-free Epic Hygiene dental laser, further validating our leadership position in the hygiene market."

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 266 patented and 25 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2022, BIOLASE has sold over 45,500 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

