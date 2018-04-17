BIOLASE Establishes Southern California Dental Advisory Board

"Lasers have the potential to change the face of dentistry, making the patient experience much more comfortable than ever been before," said Dr. Christina Do, DDS. "BIOLASE has pioneered and shaped the laser dentistry industry, allowing virtually every dentist and patient access to dental lasers – a feat that no other company has been able to accomplish. It's an honor to sit on this Advisory Board."

Advisory Board members will bring forth their expertise on how to best deliver laser dentistry in a way that helps dentists provide optimal care for their patients. Members will attend and speak at conferences, networking events, study clubs and other select meetings in the Southern California market. They will help guide dentists looking to expand their use of dental lasers, as well as support patient advocacy of laser dentistry. The Advisory Board will help to formalize and expand minimally-invasive dental laser practices and will serve as a nationwide model for the future of dentistry.

"The BIOLASE Advisory Board will provide invaluable direction on technical, marketing, sales, business development and product enhancement activities in Southern California," said BIOLASE Chief Dental Officer Samuel B. Low, DDS, MS, MEd. "We are honored to be working with some of the greatest minds in laser dentistry in the region, as they work to increase market adoption of lasers."

The Advisory Board is currently comprised of eight practitioners including periodontists, general practitioners, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons and dental hygienists. Members include: Lynn Atkinson, RDH; Ken Canzoneri, DDS; Christina Do, DDS; Kayvon Javid, DDS; Sarah Mathias, DDS, MS; Sanda Moldovan, MS, DDS; Richard Mungo, DDS, MSD, MEd; and Jay Reznick, DMD, MD. All members are Waterlase®-experienced practitioners.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 220 patented and 95 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 36,200 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.

For updates and information on Waterlase® iPlus™, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

