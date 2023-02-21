BIOLASE FURTHER ENHANCES MARKET AWARENESS CAMPAIGN WITH THE MUCH ANTICIPATED LAUNCH OF NEW EDUCATION PORTAL

Intuitive Education.Biolase.com Portal Will Ensure Positive User Experience

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it has further advanced its market awareness and educational initiatives with the launch of its new education web portal, Education.Biolase.com , which allows the Company to offer tailored education pathways through its new Waterlase Academy and Epic Diode Academy, which are designed to offer dental clinicians an easy-to-navigate solution to laser education.

The Waterlase Academy is a centralized location for resources, content, and connections related to Waterlase All-Tissue Laser education. Under the live education umbrella, offerings include seminars, classroom training focused on specific dental disciplines, and both in-office, and on-demand training. Course curriculums include foundational training focused on laser fundamentals and advanced training in general dentistry, periodontics, esthetics, endodontics, and pediatric dentistry. Under the virtual education umbrella, the Waterlase Academy offers live and on-demand webinars, and podcasts. Resources include a clinical video library, a clinical animation library, and a clinical case gallery.

The Epic Diode Academy serves as the home base for resources, content, and connections related to Epic Diode Laser education. Educational offerings include a combination of virtual, and live education opportunities. For virtual education, the Epic Diode Academy provides monthly hands-on surgical and hygiene training on Epic diode lasers, an easy solution for busy dental clinicians. Similar to the Waterlase Academy, the Epic Diode Academy also offers live and on-demand webinars, podcasts, and a clinical video library.

BIOLASE plans to continue expanding its educational offerings through Education.Biolase.com , enabling dental clinicians to elevate their standard of dental care and improve patient outcomes through laser technology.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 302 patented and 28 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2021, BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

