BIOLASE GATHERS KEY OPINION LEADERS AND DENTAL CLINICIANS TO HIGHLIGHT TONGUE-TIE TREATMENT BEST PRACTICES

Lab Session Will Provide Firsthand Experience using the Company's Award-Winning Waterlase All-Tissue Laser

Annual Tequila & Tongue Ties Conference to be held in Scottsdale, AZ, on April 21-22, 2023

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc . (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced plans to host its annual Tequila & Tongue Ties conference, a gathering of key opinion leaders (KOLs) and dental clinicians to further educate the medical community on tethered oral tissues (TOTs), including lip-ties and tongue-ties in infants and children, which affects a significant number of newborns. TOTs occur when the frenulums, which are the connective pieces of tissues between the tongue and floor of the mouth, or the lip and gum, are short or thick and limit the movement of the lips, cheek, and tongue.

The annual conference, which will be attended by dentists throughout the U.S., will be held in Scottsdale, AZ, on April 21-22, 2023. The relaxed environment will offer a positive educational experience for dental clinicians and feature clinical speakers, including Dr. Ben Curtis, Dr. Linda Murzyn-Dantzer, Dr. Cherish Leung, Dr. Leslie Blackburn, Dr. Amanda Hankins, and Dr. Trudy-Ann Frazer. Additional speakers include Olivia Smith from Elite Dental Medical Billing and Allison Lacoursiere from Clear Coaching, a social media consulting business.

This year's theme will focus on full team implementation of tongue-tie treatment and practice management. BIOLASE will have a variety of doctors speaking on their personal experiences and successes they have had building out a laser tongue-tie program, techniques on using a laser to perform the frenectomy procedure, medical billing and documentation, and social media/marketing consulting. The Company will be providing a laser lab setup, which will give dental practitioners hands-on experience using the Waterlase all-tissue laser with simulated tissues.

"We are committed to resolving all dental conditions with our award-winning products, especially those that can lead to other serious medical conditions," commented John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOLASE. "We received an overwhelmingly positive response following the initial conference last year. This year's conference allows us to build upon its success to further educate the dental community and discuss best practices to ensure a happy future for tongue-tied children."

Tequila & Tongue Ties is one of the many educational offerings from the Company's successful Waterlase Academy , BIOLASE Education 's home for resources, courses, and content related to all-tissue laser education. Other live education offerings include seminars, classroom training focused on specific dental disciplines, and in-office on-demand training. The Company's Waterlase Academy also offers virtual education with live webinars, on-demand webinars, and podcasts.

