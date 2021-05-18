BIOLASE Hosts Pediatric Dental Laser Training with Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, partnered with Healthy Smiles For Kids of Orange County (Healthy Smiles) to host a pediatric dental laser training on May 8. The training focused on how to use Waterlase dental lasers for a variety of common pediatric dental procedures and was held in the BIOLASE Learning Center in Foothill Ranch, California.

"As the world continues to move forward following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to see a steady increase of patients getting back into the dental chair," said John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "We thought now would be the perfect time to offer this training to the team at Healthy Smiles, as they welcome both new and returning patients. We are also excited to equip new members of the Healthy Smiles team who have joined since our previous training sessions, so that they can join the community of pediatric dentists delivering a more pain-free and positive dental experience for patients."

Attendees received training on laser safety, laser tissue interactions, restorative dentistry using minimal anesthesia and pediatric procedures including frenectomies for tongue-tie patients.

"We are thrilled to have found a true ally in BIOLASE when it comes to our mission of improving oral health in underserved communities," said Ria Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Healthy Smiles. "Our long-standing partnership has led to a myriad of educational training, arming providers with modern tools and techniques that we have also been able to implement to better serve our patients' needs. It has also aided in our ability to bring patients and dentists together for a better understanding of oral health solutions, ultimately resulting in a gentler experience for the thousands of children and families we serve each year."

The training comes on the heels of the recently launched Waterlase Pediatric Dental Academy (WPDA) , for Waterlase pediatric dentists. The Academy provides an immersive training experience through peer-led learning, best practice sharing and on-going mentorship, to ensure optimal integration of Waterlase technology into clinical practices. Learn more about the Waterlase Pediatric Dental Academy at biolase.com/wpda .

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

About Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County (Healthy Smiles)

Healthy Smiles has been at the forefront of innovation to address the pediatric dental epidemic affecting Southern California for over 18 years. As a community- based nonprofit organization, Healthy Smiles is dedicated to improving the oral health of Orange County's most vulnerable children: the very young, those with special healthcare needs, and those with government dental insurance. Since 2003, Healthy Smiles has served approximately 1 million children and their families by offering collaborative programs directed at prevention, advocacy, outreach, education, and access to treatment. Through its partnerships with the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and the University of Southern California (USC) Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry, Healthy Smiles ensures that underserved children receive the highest quality of care they deserve to lead happy and healthy lives.

