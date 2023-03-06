BIOLASE PLANS TO LAUNCH SEASON 2 OF ITS POPULAR PODCAST SERIES

New Episodes Will Feature Engaging Stories from Clinicians About the Benefits of Laser Technology in Dentistry

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc . (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced plans to launch a second season of the popular podcast series, "BIOLASE: Advancing Dentistry." Due to the overwhelmingly positive response from the dental community, the rising interest and popular demand, the second season will maintain the high level of excellence associated with the BIOLASE podcast. Season 2 will continue to provide world-class education in a readily accessible and visually appealing format focusing on trending topics for dental clinicians, including how the Company's Waterlase technology can improve patient and practice outcomes. The podcast will continue to be available on Spotify and Apple podcast platforms.

Dr. Stephen John, DDS, a periodontist with over 17 years of Waterlase experience, will return to host season 2. Dr. John's extensive experience and connections within the dental community have allowed BIOLASE access to the top echelon of practitioners in the industry, and listeners will continue to be able to tune into these conversations in season 2 of the podcast.

"The BIOLASE Advancing Dentistry podcast has been a rewarding, entertaining, and value-added resource for our BIOLASE education community," commented John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOLASE. "We are committed to raising the awareness of our Waterlase technology, and this focused educational offering exemplifies our industry leadership and commitment to educating patients and clinicians and making laser dentistry the gold standard of care."

Past episodes have included a three-part peri-implantitis management series with key opinion leaders (KOLs), including Dr. Samuel Low's two-part discussion with Dr. Howard Golan, which focused on restorative and soft tissue surgeries for the general dentist using Waterlase. Additionally, season 1 also included a three-part exploration of the game-changing implementation of Epic diode lasers for the hygiene practice with Lynn Atkinson, a pioneering hygiene educator. Other guests have included Dr. Ben Curtis, who focused on Waterlase benefits to pediatrics, Dr. Scott Thompson's discussion on BIOALSE's unique Waterlase Exclusive Trial Program , and additional podcasts with Dr. Low, which centered on the release of new minimally-invasive esthetic protocols.

Season 2 episodes will feature Dr. Stephen John and distinguished guests, including notable peri-implantitis expert Dr. Paul Chang, a dual board certified periodontist and prosthodontist; laser integration and return on investment (ROI) expert Dr. Russell Morrow; the former Regional Doctor Mentor of Operations for Heartland Dental DSO, Dr. Rishita Jaju, a Harvard-trained pediatric dentist with an Advanced Laser Proficiency certification; and other guests discussing trending topics, including holistic dentistry.

All episodes are available at the following links: Spotify , Apple and BIOLASE Podcasts .

