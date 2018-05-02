BIOLASE Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $10.0 million, an 8% decrease from the first quarter of 2017; however, BIOLASE continued to make progress in several key areas. The Company continued its strategy of increasing its focus on obtaining new customers, which resulted in new customers in direct markets buying more than 60% of the all-tissue laser systems sold during the first quarter of 2018. This brings the average of new customers sold over the last three quarters to nearly 75%, which is a meaningful improvement compared to 2016, when less than half of the Company's sales were made to new customers.

BIOLASE also continues to increase its liquidity position as it closed on a $6 million secured revolving credit facility during the first quarter of 2018.

2018 First Quarter results include:

Worldwide revenue of $10.0 million decreased by $0.9 million , or 8%, from the first quarter of 2017

International revenue of $4.3 million , increased by $0.3 million , or 7%, from the first quarter of 2017 driven by a 12% increase in Waterlase ® sales

Worldwide Waterlase placements declined by 12% compared to the first quarter of 2017



U.S. Waterlase Express™ placements increased by 15% compared to the first quarter of 2017



Consumables and other revenue increased by 20%, driven by a 22% increase in the U.S. and an 18% increase internationally due in large part to the Company's successful efforts in attracting new customers

Continued campaign in Southern California to increase awareness and education about laser dentistry to enhance the region's oral health and dental care and drive future sales of BIOLASE dental lasers

Subsequent to March 31, 2018 :

Appointed Garrett Sato to the Board of Directors



Named John R. Beaver as Interim Chief Executive Officer to focus on increasing sales by accelerating efforts in increasing patient and dentist awareness, business performance improvement and continuing operational efficiencies



Established a Southern California Dental Advisory Board to help the Company increase awareness of the benefits of minimally-invasive Waterlase technology

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Beaver said, "Despite the disappointing revenue in this year's first quarter, I am encouraged by our success in continuing to attract new customers to our products. I am also seeing signs of improved sales force performance, and I believe the marketing campaign currently underway in the Southern California area to increase patient and dental awareness of our products and technology will be successful and serve as the blueprint for the rest of the U.S. in the second half of 2018."

"In addition, we have been making a concerted effort to enlist all of our employees to help us educate the community on the benefits of Waterlase and laser dentistry in general," Mr. Beaver added. "I am excited about the early progress of this effort and am proud of the passionate commitment of our entire workforce to spread our message that the use of minimally invasive dental lasers provides significant oral health benefits for consumers and dental practitioners."

The Company's overarching goal is to significantly increase the pace of getting the Company's dental lasers into the hands of dental professionals throughout the world, Mr. Beaver noted. In addition to its previously announced programs to drive organic growth, BIOLASE, supported by the leadership of its Chairman Jonathan T. Lord, M.D., will explore a range of strategic options including relationships with partners that can add significantly to the Company's technical and distribution resources and enhance shareholder value.

2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Net Revenue. Net revenue for the quarter was $10.0 million, compared to net revenue of $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter decrease of 8% was primarily driven by decreases in domestic laser systems revenue, international imaging revenue and domestic services revenue, partially offset by increased international laser systems revenue, domestic imaging revenue, international services revenue and worldwide consumables and other revenue.

Gross Profit. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was 30%, compared to 36% in the first quarter of 2017. The decline in gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was mainly attributable to unabsorbed fixed costs due to lower revenue. Gross profit typically fluctuates with product and regional mix, selling prices, product costs and revenue levels.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $8.2 million, compared to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $0.3 million, primarily due to decreased convention-related expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.6 million, primarily as a result of increased stock-based compensation in the first quarter of 2018. During the first quarter of 2017, we reversed $0.4 million of stock-based compensation expense resulting from the reassessment of certain performance-based equity awards. Engineering and development expenses decreased by $0.1 million, primarily due to decreased operating supplies expense.

Net Loss. Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $5.0 million, or a $0.05 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or a $0.06 loss per share, for the first quarter of 2017. The $0.9 million increase in net loss in the first quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million reduction in gross profit.

The "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss" table at the end of this news release provides the details of the Company's non-GAAP disclosures and the reconciliation of GAAP net loss and net loss per share to the Company's non-GAAP net loss and net loss per share.

The non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $4.0 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $3.4 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share, during the first quarter of 2017.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2018, BIOLASE had approximately $20.5 million in working capital. Cash and restricted cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2018 were $8.7 million, as compared to $11.9 million on December 31, 2017. Net accounts receivable totaled $9.7 million at March 31, 2018, as compared to $10.1 million at December 31, 2017.

BIOLASE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)











































Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018



2017

Products and services revenue $

10,017



$

10,842

License fees and royalty revenue



3







32

Net revenue



10,020







10,874

Cost of revenue



6,987







6,921

Gross profit



3,033







3,953

Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing



3,891







4,184

General and administrative



3,037







2,416

Engineering and development



1,289







1,429

Total operating expenses



8,217







8,029

Loss from operations



(5,184)







(4,076)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions



207







(1)

Interest income, net



(12)







9

Non-operating income, net



195







8

Loss before income tax provision



(4,989)







(4,068)

Income tax provision



32







40

Net loss $

(5,021)



$

(4,108)





















Net loss per share:

















Basic $

(0.05)



$

(0.06)

Diluted $

(0.05)



$

(0.06)

Shares used in the calculation of net loss per share:

















Basic



102,347







67,583

Diluted



102,347







67,583























BIOLASE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)























March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents $

8,479



$

11,645

Restricted cash equivalent



251







251

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $997 in 2018 and $802 in 2017



9,739







10,124

Inventory, net



13,401







12,298

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,714







1,732

Total current assets



33,584







36,050

Property, plant and equipment, net



3,424







3,674

Goodwill



2,926







2,926

Other assets



450







334

Total assets $

40,384



$

42,984





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable $

5,785



$

5,109

Accrued liabilities



5,119







5,609

Customer deposits



41







27

Deferred revenue, current portion



2,187







2,625

Total current liabilities



13,132







13,370

Lines of credit



1,823







—

Deferred income taxes, net



106







104

Deferred revenue, long-term



8







11

Loan payable, long-term



111







—

Warranty accrual, long-term



124







70

Other liabilities, long-term



143







169

Total liabilities



15,447







13,724

Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share



—







—

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share



102







102

Additional paid-in capital



225,524







224,910

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(492)







(576)

Accumulated deficit



(200,197)







(195,176)

Total stockholders' equity



24,937







29,260

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $

40,384



$

42,984























BIOLASE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)























Three Months Ended

March 31,





2018





2017

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

















Net loss $

(5,021)



$

(4,108)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



264







290

Provision for bad debts, net



200







10

Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence



—







225

Amortization of discounts on lines of credit



4







—

Amortization of debt issuance costs



7







—

Stock-based compensation



701







379

Deferred income taxes



2







15

Earned interest income, net



(1)







(9)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



186







564

Inventory



(1,103)







(1,395)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(34)







146

Customer deposits



14







(7)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



460







(885)

Deferred revenue



(441)







(347)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities



(4,762)







(5,122)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(102)







(208)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities



(102)







(208)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Principal payments under capital lease obligation



(46)







(43)

Borrowings under lines of credit



1,823







—

Payments of debt issue costs



(74)







—

Payments of equity offering costs



(81)







—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



2







—

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities



1,624







(43)

Effect of exchange rate changes



74







25

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(3,166)







(5,348)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



11,896







9,175

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted, end of period $

8,730



$

3,827

Supplemental cash flow disclosure - Cash Paid:

















Interest paid $

—



$

1

Interest received



24







7

Supplemental cash flow disclosure - Non-cash:

















Accrued capital expenditures $

4



$

174























Non-GAAP Disclosure

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release includes certain historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results and that, in some respects, these non-GAAP financial measures are more indicative of the Company's ongoing core operating performance than their GAAP equivalents.

Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation. Management uses non-GAAP net loss in its evaluation of the Company's core results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believes that these measures are important components of its internal performance measurement process. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

BIOLASE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)











































Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018



2017

GAAP net loss $

(5,021)



$

(4,108)

Adjustments:

















Interest expense (income), net



12







(9)

Income tax provision



32







40

Depreciation and amortization expense



264







290

Stock-based compensation



701







379

Non-GAAP net loss $

(4,012)



$

(3,408)





















GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $

(0.05)



$

(0.06)

Adjustments:

















Interest income, net



—







—

Income tax (benefit) provision



—







—

Depreciation and amortization expense



—







—

Stock-based compensation



0.01







0.01

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $

(0.04)



$

(0.05)























