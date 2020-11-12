BIOLASE Reports Strong Sequential Revenue Growth In Third Quarter 2020

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

U.S. laser revenue increased 16% year over year

U.S. consumables and other revenue increased 25% year over year

New customers represented over 90% of U.S. laser sales in the quarter

Total revenue more than doubled sequentially, while down 24% year over year

Operating expenses decreased 24% year over year

Significantly strengthened balance sheet with an $18.0 million equity raise

"Our significantly improved third quarter revenue was driven by several factors, including 95% of dental offices having reopened in the United States, dental procedure levels having reached 70-80% of their pre-Covid-19 levels, and the fact that our product portfolio reduces the risk of infectious pathogens," said Todd Norbe, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Epic Hygiene dental laser meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to minimize the risk of COVID-19, while our all-tissue Waterlase dental lasers create 98% less aerosol than traditional dental handpieces, meeting the American Dental Association's recommendation of reduced aerosol production to limit the spread of infectious pathogens, such as COVID-19. These unique attributes meet the rising needs of both dentists and patients as they look for solutions that allow them to provide and receive dental treatment in the safest way possible."

2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.5 million, an increase of 124% sequentially from second quarter revenue of $2.9 million, and a decrease of 24% compared to net revenue of $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. U.S. laser revenue was $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, up 16% when compared to U.S. laser revenue of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. This increase is due to higher average selling prices in the third quarter of 2020 than in 2019. U.S. consumables and other revenue for the third quarter of 2020, which consists of revenue from consumable products such as disposable tips, increased 25% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Outside the U.S., laser revenue declined 64% to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 35%, compared to 34% for the third quarter of 2019. The higher gross margin reflects higher average U.S. selling prices of our lasers and a higher percentage of U.S. sales, partially offset by a decline in revenues relative to our fixed costs. Total operating expenses were $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of approximately 24%. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 25% year over year. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $12,000 and less than $0.01 per share before a deemed dividend on preferred stock of $17.4 million, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.25 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss after the deemed dividend was $17.4 million or $0.21 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $19.2 million as of September 30, 2020, and included proceeds from the rights offering completed in July.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this news release provides the details of the Company's non-GAAP disclosures and the reconciliation of GAAP net loss and net loss per share to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.5 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Conference Call Information

BIOLASE, Inc. will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and to answer questions. For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 800-367-2403. For international participants outside the U.S./Canada, the dial-in number is 334-777-6978. For all callers, refer to the Conference ID 9286776. To access the live webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the BIOLASE website at www.biolase.com and see "Investor Events".

An audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the BIOLASE website.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately patented 259 and 41 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including the treatment of periodontitis, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 41,500 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements, predictions, or expectations regarding BIOLASE's revenue during the third quarter of 2020. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

BIOLASE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019 Net revenue

$

6,539



$

8,646



$

14,260



$

27,617 Cost of revenue





4,265







5,677







9,692







17,746 Gross profit





2,274







2,969







4,568







9,871 Operating expenses:





































Sales and marketing





2,678







3,515







7,475







10,665 General and administrative





2,300







3,210







7,446







8,114 Engineering and development





963







1,126







2,644







3,665 Total operating expenses





5,941







7,851







17,565







22,444 Loss from operations





(3,667)







(4,882)







(12,997)







(12,573) (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions





(53)







19







68







68 Interest expense, net





568







551







1,782







1,559 Other (income) expense, net





(4,209)







—







(4,209)







— Non-operating loss





(3,694)







570







(2,359)







1,627 Income (loss) before tax provision





27







(5,452)







(10,638)







(14,200) Income tax provision





15







26







49







68 Net income (loss)

$

12



$

(5,478)



$

(10,687)



$

(14,268)







































Net income (loss)

$

12



$

(5,478)



$

(10,687)



$

(14,268) Deemed dividend on convertible preferred stock





(17,378)







—







(17,378)







— Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

$

(17,366)



$

(5,478)



$

(28,065)



$

(14,268)







































Basic

$

(0.21)



$

(0.25)



$

(0.56)



$

(0.66) Diluted

$

(0.21)



$

(0.25)



$

(0.56)



$

(0.66) Shares used in the calculation of net loss per share:





































Basic





81,341







21,898







50,366







21,545 Diluted





81,341







21,898







50,366







21,545

BIOLASE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)



























September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents

$

18,847



$

5,789

Restricted cash





312







312

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $3,837 and $2,531 in 2020 and 2019, respectively





3,393







8,760

Inventory





12,592







10,995

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





903







1,163

Total current assets





36,047







27,019

Property, plant and equipment, net





742







1,193

Goodwill





2,926







2,926

Right of use asset





2,061







276

Other assets





220







433

Total assets

$

41,996



$

31,847























LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable

$

2,592



$

5,332

Accrued liabilities





4,279







4,744

Deferred revenue, current portion





1,616







2,237

Term loan (net of discount)





12,946







13,466

Total current liabilities





21,433







25,779

Deferred revenue





412







358

Warranty accrual





204







245

Other liabilities





1,097







1,119

Non current lease liability





1,859







4

Non current term loans





3,140







—

Total liabilities





28,145







27,505

Redeemable preferred stock:



















Series E Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share

$

—



$

3,965

Total redeemable preferred stock





—







3,965

Stockholders' equity:



















Series F Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share





141







—

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share





93







31

Additional paid-in capital





259,385







235,594

Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(534)







(701)

Accumulated deficit





(245,234)







(234,547)

Total stockholders' equity





13,851







377

Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$

41,996



$

31,847



BIOLASE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands)



















Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2020



2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net loss

$ (10,687)



$ (14,268) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



527





754 Provision for bad debts



1,263





1,243 Provision for sales returns



87





— Amortization of discounts on lines of credit



123





103 Amortization of debt issuance costs



240





130 Change in fair value of warrants



(5,850)





— Issuance costs for common stock warrants



1,640





— Earned interest income



—





2 Stock-based compensation



2,367





1,974 Deferred income taxes



—





(6) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



4,017





1,393 Inventory



(1,597)





711 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



430





1,011 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(3,445)





(1,157) Deferred revenue



(562)





36 Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities



(11,447)





(8,074) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(78)





(138) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities



(78)





(138) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock



6,912





— Proceeds from the issuance of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock



2,700





— Proceeds from the issuance of July 2020 Warrants



15,300





— Payments of equity offering costs



(1,281)





(50) Payments of warrant issuance costs



(1,640)





— Borrowings on other long-term loans



3,140





— Borrowings under term loan



—





2,500 Principal payment on term loan



(700)





— Borrowings on credit facility



3,000





— Repayment of credit facility



(3,000)





— Proceeds from the exercise of common stock warrants



46





— Payment of debt issuance costs



(75)





(38) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—





4 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities



24,402





2,416 Effect of exchange rate changes



181





(157) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



13,058





(5,953) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



6,101





8,356 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 19,159



$ 2,403 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:













Cash paid for interest

$ 1,438



$ 1,315 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 21



$ 19 Cash paid for operating leases

$ 417



$ 414 Non-accrual for accrual for equity offering costs

$ —



$ 191 Non-cash accrual for capital expenditures

$ —



$ 4 Non-cash settlement of performance award liability

$ 151



$ — Non-cash right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligation

$ 2,037



$ 824 Deemed dividend on preferred stock

$ 17,378



$ — Warrants issued in connection with debt instruments

$ 67



$ 209

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), this press release includes certain historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results and that, in some respects, these non-GAAP financial measures are more indicative of the Company's ongoing core operating performance than their GAAP equivalents. In 2019, the Company revised its non-GAAP financial measures to include the change in allowance for doubtful accounts in an effort to better align its Adjusted EBITDA with its loan covenants and how management evaluates business performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of patent litigation settlement liability, and allowance for doubtful accounts. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in its evaluation of the Company's core results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believes that these measures are important components of its internal performance measurement process. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

BIOLASE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30



September 30

2020



2019



2020



2019 GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $

(17,366)



$

(5,478)



$

(28,065)



$

(14,268) Deemed dividend on convertible preferred stock



17,378







—







17,378







— GAAP net income (loss) $

12



$

(5,478)



$

(10,687)



$

(14,268) Adjustments:



































Interest expense, net



568







551







1,782







1,559 Income tax provision



15







26







49







68 Depreciation and amortization



46







268







527







754 Change in allowance for doubtful accounts



256







1,131







1,263







1,243 Stock-based compensation



847







770







2,367







1,974 Other (income) expense, net



(4,209)







—







(4,209)







— Adjusted EBITDA $

(2,465)



$

(2,732)



$

(8,908)



$

(8,670)





































GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $

(0.21)



$

(0.25)



$

(0.56)



$

(0.66) Deemed dividend on convertible preferred stock



0.21







—







0.35







— GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $

0.00



$

(0.25)



$

(0.21)



$

(0.66) Adjustments:



































Interest expense, net



0.01







0.03







0.04







0.07 Income tax provision



—







—







—







— Depreciation and amortization



—







0.01







0.01







0.03 Change in allowance for doubtful accounts



—







0.05







0.02







0.06 Stock-based compensation



0.01







0.04







0.04







0.09 Other (income) expense, net



(0.05)







—







(0.08)







— Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic and diluted $

(0.03)



$

(0.12)



$

(0.18)



$

(0.41)

