BIOLASE Showcases Advanced YSGG Laser Solutions for Periodontal and Implant Care at GNYDM 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, the global leader in dental lasers, announced its participation in the 2025 Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM), taking place November 28–December 3 in New York City. As part of the program, BIOLASE will host a featured lecture led by Philip Kang, DDS, focused on advancing laser solutions for periodontal and implant health.

BIOLASE to Highlight YSGG Laser Innovations at GNYDM 2025

Dr. Kang will present "Advancing Laser Solutions for Periodontal and Implant Health" on Sunday, November 30 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM on the GNYDM Main Stage (3 CE credits). The session will explore how Er,Cr:YSGG laser technology elevates clinical outcomes, enhances patient experience, and drives practice growth.

The presentation will cover key learning objectives:

Understand the principles of Er,Cr:YSGG laser technology and its mechanism of action

Identify the clinical advantages of using YSGG lasers in periodontal and implant procedures

Recognize how YSGG lasers can improve patient comfort, efficiency, and outcomes

Evaluate how laser technology can support practice expansion and new service offerings

"Laser dentistry continues to redefine modern periodontal and implant care," said Dr. Kwang Bum Park, CEO of BIOLASE. "We are pleased to share how our YSGG technology is shaping more predictable, comfortable, and minimally invasive treatment pathways for clinicians and their patients."

Visit BIOLASE Booth #4129 for Exclusive GNYDM Show Pricing

Throughout the meeting, attendees are invited to visit BIOLASE Booth #4129 to experience hands-on demos of the Waterlase iPlus® and explore an exclusive show-only pricing package available to GNYDM attendees. The booth will feature live laser demonstrations, clinical discussions, and opportunities to speak with BIOLASE educators and specialists about integrating all-tissue laser technology into their practice.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE MG LLC.

For updates and information on BIOLASE and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Instagram at www.instagram.com/biolase_official, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase/.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is the world's leading innovator in dental laser technology, manufacturing high-performance laser systems that advance dentistry and improve patient experiences. With a legacy of over three decades, BIOLASE continues to define the future of minimally invasive dentistry.

Media Contact

Denise Arterberry

Marketing Manager, BIOLASE

[email protected]

949.226.8190

SOURCE BIOLASE