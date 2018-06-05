BIOLASE Teams Up with Healthy Smiles For Kids of Orange County

BIOLASE will donate Waterlase iPlus®, and Waterlase Express™ All Tissue Laser System units and provide clinical and operational device trainings to attending Healthy Smiles dentists and pediatric dentistry residents. BIOLASE will also conduct clinical research by gathering survey feedback from patients and parents. BIOLASE aims to use this information to further improve laser dentistry methodologies and practices in the Los Angeles region and beyond.

"The leading dental laser tools from BIOLASE will have a huge impact on our patient care and will help Healthy Smiles provide a more effective and pain-free dental experience," said Ria Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Healthy Smiles. "We are excited to be working with BIOLASE, who has proven to be an innovator in oral health."

One out of every three children in Orange County have untreated tooth decay, and one out of 10 have never visited a dentist. Healthy Smiles aims to address these issues and improve oral health for children by operating local facilities that provide dental care for children.

"Our alliance with Healthy Smiles is our latest initiative that aims to deliver the benefits of dental lasers to underserved communities," said John Beaver, Interim CEO, Senior Vice President and CFO of BIOLASE. "Healthy Smiles has demonstrated true leadership and dedication to the children of Orange County, and it is our honor to collaborate with them and work together to increase access to essential dental resources."

About Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County

Since 2003, Healthy Smiles has provided crucial dental services to the underserved children of Orange County through clinical and school-based programs. By pairing prevention and outreach efforts in the field with advanced restorative treatment in their two clinics, their goal is to bring dental care and oral health education to every child in need. Each year they visit over 500 community events and reach 100,000 children and parents. Learn how to join the cause at http://healthysmilesoc.org.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 220 patented and 95 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 36,200 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.

