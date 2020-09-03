BIOLASE to Highlight Progress and Recent Achievements at the Colliers & Co. Institutional Investor Conference

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that Todd Norbe, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Beaver, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will be providing an overview of the Company, as well as recent progress and achievements at the Colliers & Co. Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The conference will feature virtual one-on-one meetings with the BIOLASE' executives and institutional investors are invited to request meeting times at [email protected] or through their Colliers representative.

"We worked diligently to position BIOLASE for future growth and success, and I believe the results of our hard work was beginning to demonstrate success prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Mr. Norbe. "While the pandemic has caused widespread business disruption, including the dental market, I want to reaffirm that BIOLASE remains well-positioned for the opportunity ahead as general practitioners and DSOs are eagerly looking for ways to provide safe services for their patients as they reopen their offices. Also, the recently published results of the landmark study performed by The McGuire Institute, together with the patient reported outcomes of Waterlase-assisted treatment of periodontitis, has generated enthusiasm within BIOLASE and the dental community and we are excited to share our story with investors."

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 261 patented and 52 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biolase.com

