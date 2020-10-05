BIOLASE To Host Expert Panel Webinar On The Advantages Of Using Laser Dentistry In The Current Healthcare Environment; Dental Practices Resuming Normal Operations As Procedure Volumes Reach 70% Of Pre-COVID Levels

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it will host an investor and analyst webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 1:00 pm ET, with a panel of leading dental experts to discuss the advantages of utilizing laser dentistry and its ability to mitigate the spread of infectious pathogens, such as COVID-19. The Company will also discuss other key growth drivers and emerging opportunities for its technology, including the recently published results of the McGuire study .

Dr. Sam Low, D.D.S., M.S., M.Ed., BIOLASE's Vice President, Dental and Clinical Affairs and Chief Dental Officer, will moderate the panel and share the Company's view on the laser market during the current pandemic. To participate in the webinar, please register in advance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JomMYbE4SsWygdv6HBJNcw . After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar and submitting questions for the question and answer session.

Dental Practices Nearing Pre-COVID Operations

"With over 85% of dentist offices re-opened in the United States, and with procedure levels at 70% of their pre-Covid-19 levels, we are committed to offering dental professionals a safer solution and work environment that can reduce the spread of infectious pathogens, such as COVID-19," commented Todd Norbe, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOLASE. "We are excited to have key dental professionals from around the country join us to share with you the advantages of our Waterlase Technology, which reduces aerosolization by 98% vs. traditional dental handpieces. These clinicians will also share how they have improved patient outcomes due to using our technology. We are excited to share the BIOLASE story with investors and analysts during this timely event."

Panel of Dental Experts

Bruce Cassis, D.D.S.

Dr. Bruce Cassis is a graduate of West Virginia University School of Dentistry. In addition to his private practice, Dr. Cassis has lectured extensively on the development and clinical applications for laser dentistry both internationally and at nationally recognized dental conferences. Dr. Cassis has served at the state and national levels for the Academy of General Dentistry, working as the chairperson on the Membership Committee, and previously the PACE and Communication Councils. Dr. Cassis has his Mastership in the AGD, has received the AGD's Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition award, and currently serves as the President-Elect for the AGD.

Paul Chang, D.D.S., M.S.

Dr. Chang attended Baltimore College of Dentistry in Maryland where he earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 2003. He then completed an extensive five-year residency program at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA), where he was awarded specialty certificates in both Periodontics and Prosthodontics. While in San Antonio, he also completed his research on bio-modification of titanium surfaces to improve initial implant stability and earned his master's degree in the school of Biological Science. Less than a year after completing his residency program, he successfully challenged both the American Board of Periodontology & American Board of Prosthodontics' board examinations. He is one of five dual board-certified dental specialists in both periodontics and prosthodontics in the United States.



Dr. Chang is an adjunct professor in the Department of Prosthodontics at the UTHSCSA Dental School. He is actively involved in the Southwest Society of Periodontists where he is currently serving as a board member. Dr. Chang has published several articles on dental implants and has also lectured at numerous continuing education courses around the country. He is a current member of the American College of Prosthodontists, American Academy of Periodontology, Southwest Society of Periodontists, American Dental Association and Fourth District Dental Society.

Rhonda Jacob, D.D.S

Rhonda Jacob is a maxillofacial prosthodontist who served as faculty and professor at MD Anderson Cancer Center from 1982 to 2012. During her time at MD Anderson Cancer Center she was a full-time clinician and educator in postgraduate prosthodontics. She was actively involved with the evolution of microvascular reconstruction of the jaws and oral cavity as well as endosteal implant placement in this patient population. She has been in the organizational positions of multiple international and national organizations, serving as president of the American Academy of Maxillofaical Prosthetics, Academy of Prosthodontists, International College of Prosthodontists, and the American Board of Prosthodontists. She also serves as a current board examiner of the American Board of Prosthodontists. Since 2012, she has been the owner of the ClearChoice Implant Center in The Woodlands, Texas.

Charles Maupin, D.D.S.

Dr. Charles T. Maupin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Lubbock Christian University and then went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Baylor College of Dentistry. Following graduation, Dr. Maupin attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where he served as Chief Resident and received his endodontic specialty. He continues his connection to UCLA, serving as a part-time faculty member. Dr. Maupin is a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics. He is an active member of the American Association of Endodontists, the American Dental Association, the Texas Dental Association, and the South Plains District Dental Society. He is also a founding member of the International Academy of Endodontics and is excited to be on the forefront in revolutionizing the field of endodontics.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 261 patented and 52 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biolase.com

