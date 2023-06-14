BIOLASE TO PARTICIPATE IN MAXIM GROUP'S 2023 VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE HOSTED BY M-VEST ON JUNE 20TH - 22ND

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, John Beaver and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Bright, have been invited to participate in the 2023 Virtual Healthcare Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on June 20th to 22nd.

BIOLASE will participate in a fireside chat with Maxim's senior research analyst Anthony Vendetti, on Tuesday, June 20th at 10:30 am ET. BIOLASE management will be available for one-on-one meetings from June 20, 2023 through June 22, 2023. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which our presenting companies at this year's Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. We will also be hosting several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 266 patented and 25 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2022, BIOLASE has sold over 45,500 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

For further information, please contact:

EVC Group LLC

Michael Polyviou / Todd Kehrli

(732) 933-2754

[email protected] / [email protected]

