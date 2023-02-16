BIOLASE TO PRESENT AT THE THIRD ANNUAL WINTER WONDERLAND BEST IDEAS VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Third Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference being held February 21–24, 2023. John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Bright, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference and host virtual meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the event.

BIOLASE is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Management will be available for one-on-one meetings from February 23–24, 2023. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at ir.biolase.com.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

Investors can register here for the conference.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 28 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2021, BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

For further information, please contact:

EVC Group LLC

Michael Polyviou / Todd Kehrli

(732) 933-2754

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.