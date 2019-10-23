BIOLASE Wraps Inaugural Advancing Dentistry Symposium

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, hosted the inaugural Advancing Dentistry Symposium in San Diego, California Oct. 18-19. More than 250 professionals in the dental field attended the event, which presented an opportunity for collaboration and immersive education around technologies and techniques that are advancing dentistry today.

"It was an honor to bring together dental professionals from all levels of experience to foster discussion around advancing dentistry," said BIOLASE CEO, Todd Norbe. "The way we treat dental needs is vastly different today. It is vital for a dental professional to know how to utilize the latest tools and integrate them into their practice seamlessly."

The keynote speaker, Dr. Gordon J. Christensen, founder of Practical Clinical Courses, kicked off the event with his presentation, What Clinical Techniques & Technologies Do You Really Need and Why. Dr. Donald S. Clem mentioned the first "Landmark Study" by the McGuire Institute, and Dr. Russell Morrow from Heartland Dental discussed integrating Waterlase into your practice. This was followed by a full agenda of modernized topics from other prominent leaders on digital dentistry, integrating technology, tongue-tie, esthetics, and more.

BIOLASE's partners for the event included leading dental companies and organizations, such as the Academy of Chairside Assisting, Align Technology, Glidewell Laboratories, Hu-Friedy, The Chen Laser Institute, My Clear Image, ORASCOPTIC, San Diego Dental Convention, Seiler Medical Division, Vatech, and World Clinical Laser Institute.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that is a global market leader in the manufacturing and marketing of proprietary dental laser systems that enable dentists and dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and surgical applications. BIOLASE's laser systems are designed to provide clinically superior, patient-friendly results for many types of common dental procedures compared to those achieved with traditional instruments. BIOLASE has sold over 39,000 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and YouTube at www.youtube.com/biolasevideos .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

