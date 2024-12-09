Biolexis Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from Expanded Diet Induced Obesity (DIO) Model Study for BLX-7006

Study Demonstrates 16.6 % at day 7 to 29 % on terminal day 28 Weight Loss and Superior Efficacy Compared to peptide-based approved or clinical stage oral Obesity Drugs in the DIO Model

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolexis Therapeutics, a leading metabolic drug discovery company focused on improving the lives of patients with chronic metabolic conditions, including obesity, diabetes, and related diseases, today announced the successful completion of an expanded diet-induced obesity (DIO) trial for its candidate drug, BLX-7006. The results demonstrate significant weight loss and superior efficacy compared to leading obesity therapies, including Semaglutide and Orforglipron, providing robust support for BLX-7006's potential as a transformative treatment for obesity & diabetic indications.

The newly completed study builds upon a previous DIO study in which BLX-7006 demonstrated a promising 15.6 % weight loss. In the expanded study, BLX-7006 achieved a substantial 29% weight loss, attributed to evaluating higher dosage levels. These higher doses were well tolerated, with no observed toxicity, marking an important milestone in the development of BLX-7006 for obesity management.

"We are extremely encouraged by the results of our expanded DIO study, which show a significant improvement in weight loss with BLX-7006 compared to our initial study," said Dr. Hariprasad Vankayalapati, Chief Scientific Officer at Biolexis Therapeutics. "The higher dosage levels are well tolerated, have yielded a 29% weight loss, which is not only a strong indication of the potential therapeutic benefits of BLX-7006, but also underscores its safety profile, with no evidence of toxicity at these elevated doses in non-clinical animal models. Our findings place BLX-7006 in a competitive position in the obesity treatment space."

In addition to the DIO study, Biolexis has completed a non-human primate study to assess BLX-7006's oral bioavailability profile. The study demonstrated high exposure levels, further validating BLX-7006's potential translation into future human clinical trials. "These results are a testament to the strength of our BLX-7006 program and the dedication of our team in developing novel metabolic therapeutics," said Keith Marmer, Chief Business Officer of Biolexis Therapeutics. "With the growing global prevalence of obesity and related metabolic disorders, there is a pressing need for more effective oral treatments over current injectables. The compelling results from both our expanded DIO study and the non-human primate study position BLX-7006 as a promising future clinical candidate to address this critical unmet need."

Biolexis will present these findings and additional data at the upcoming Innovation in Obesity Therapeutics Summit in San Diego, CA, on December 11-12, 2024. Biolexis Co-founder Dr. David Bearss will present the latest data on BLX-7006's efficacy and its potential to provide a safe, effective, and oral alternative for patients struggling with obesity and related metabolic conditions. "We are excited to share these groundbreaking results with the scientific community at the Innovation in Obesity Therapeutics Summit," said Dr. Bearss. "As we continue to advance BLX-7006 through clinical development, we remain committed to improving patient outcomes and bringing innovative solutions to the market that can have a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by chronic metabolic diseases."

About Biolexis Therapeutics

Biolexis Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative metabolic drugs to address chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and related conditions. The company's pipeline includes novel small-molecule oral therapies designed to improve patient outcomes with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles. Biolexis is committed to advancing the treatment of chronic metabolic disorders to enhance patients' lives worldwide.

For more information about Biolexis Therapeutics and its pioneering research, please visit biolexistx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the clinical development of BLX-7006, including its potential safety, efficacy, and market positioning. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including clinical trial results, regulatory approval, and market conditions.

