Biolexis Therapeutics Completes Promising Pre-Clinical Studies on Novel Isoform-Specific AMPK Agonists for Weight Loss Treatment

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolexis Therapeutics, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation weight loss treatments, today announced the successful completion of recent pre-clinical studies for its innovative AMPK agonists. The studies highlight the potential of Biolexis' two isoform-specific AMPK agonists, designed as oral, small molecules that selectively target skeletal muscle without affecting cardiac muscle or other tissues.

Historically, the development of AMPK agonist drugs has been fraught with challenges. Several companies have attempted to create pan-activators for AMPK, but these efforts have largely failed to yield effective or safe therapies. Biolexis Therapeutics distinguishes itself through its isoform-specific approach, focusing on the unique benefits of skeletal muscle activation, which is critical for effective weight management and metabolic health.

"Current weight loss treatments typically achieve positive weight loss, but often at the expense of muscle loss," explained Hariprasad Vankayalapati, PhD, M. Pharm., Chief Scientific Officer of Biolexis. "We believe our unique muscle sparing AMPK treatment, particularly when combined with GLP-1 drugs, represents a new generation for the long-term treatment of obesity."

In the recently completed studies involving type 2 diabetes (DB/DB) and diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse models, Biolexis' AMPK candidates demonstrated compelling efficacy. The oral glucose tolerance test conducted in the DB/DB study showcased significant regulation of blood glucose levels, with notable differences in HbA1C levels between treatment and control groups. Furthermore, the treatment group exhibited a significant decrease in fasting blood glucose levels, while the DIO study indicated a marked reduction in fed blood glucose levels.

These findings suggest that Biolexis' AMPK assets effectively modulate blood glucose, an essential component in achieving weight loss and maintaining metabolic homeostasis. Additionally, DEXA scans from the DIO study animals revealed a reduction in fat mass while preserving relative muscle mass, further underscoring the unique advantages of the isoform-specific approach.

Looking ahead, Biolexis is set to file INDs in coming months and present data in future meetings from completed efficacy studies on their isoform specific lead AMPK activator in combination with its oral GLP-1 agonist, which has previously demonstrated a 15% weight loss as a single-agent therapy.

"This combination has the potential to enhance therapeutic outcomes for patients struggling with obesity and related metabolic conditions. At Biolexis, we are committed to redefining the landscape of weight loss treatments through innovative science and targeted therapies," said Keith Marmer, Chief Business Officer of Biolexis Therapeutics. "Our successful pre-clinical results demonstrate the promise of our isoform-specific AMPK agonists, paving the way for future advancements that can provide effective, safe, and sustainable weight loss solutions."

